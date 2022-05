The Chicago Blackhawks turned superstars into a dynasty, and a dynasty into an impossible standard. By the time the “Baby Blackhawks” lost to Detroit in the 2009 Western Conference Finals, Forbes Magazine already hailed the franchise as “the greatest sports-business turnaround ever.” Three Cups in five years, led by two young superstars and a dynamic core of supporting players. Chicago had already completed one dynasty, and there was no reason this group couldn’t keep going at a Championship level. But, even superstars can’t do it alone. Written and produced by Steven Godfrey Edited by Charlotte Atkinson Graphics by Tyson Whiting.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO