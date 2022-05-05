ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field & Stream

Gear Rx: What to Pack in Your Backpacking Gear Repair Kit

By Meg Carney
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 2 days ago

Knowing how to do basic maintenance and repairs in the front country can go a long way, but what about repairs that pop up in the backcountry?

Innovation and creativity can go a long way in these situations. But just as you pack a first aid kit for medical needs, packing a repair kit can help keep your gear functional for the remainder of a trip.

The type of repair kit you bring generally reflects your activity. For instance, a backcountry ski repair kit may have some crossover items but, for the most part, will differ from a backpacking gear repair kit. It is hard to know exactly what you need to bring until gear breaks on the trail. To help you assemble what you need, we put together a list of gear repair kit items we deem essential for any backpacking excursion.

Backpacking Gear Repair Kit Checklist

Even the most durable and well-cared-for gear can break or rip in the field. This wear and tear is expected at some point, so beyond investing in a repair kit, get to know how to clean, fix, and maintain your gear by following our Gear Rx column each week.

Pre-Made Repair Kits

Some of your gear may come with a repair kit included. If it did, we recommend that you utilize those times, especially for things like patches and buckles. For gear that didn’t come with a kit, you can buy premade repair kits. Unfortunately, there isn’t necessarily an all-inclusive backpacking repair kit available, but you can purchase specific gear repair kits and combine them.

For instance, you can search for a tent repair kit and combine that with a backpack repair kit. Combining a few premade kits is one of the fastest and easiest ways to assemble a backpacking repair kit.

Gear Aid is an excellent brand for all your repair kit needs. Coghlan’s is an affordable brand for repair items as well.

Build Your Own Repair Kit

Since there isn’t necessarily an all-inclusive repair kit available for backpacking, you will be assembling many of your items. Even if you buy a few repair kits and combine them, you are essentially building your own.

To make sure you are prepared for most gear fixes while you’re out backpacking, we recommend you include the following items in your repair kit:

  • Multi-Tool or Knife
  • Sewing Kit
  • Nylon Cord
  • Seam Sealer
  • Super Glue
  • Patch Kit
  • Tent Pole Split or Sleeve
  • Extra Tent Shock Cord
  • Duct Tape
  • Tenacious Tape
  • Stove Repair Kit
  • Extra Buckles and Cord Locks
  • Extra Batteries
  • Optional: zip ties, extra shoelaces, glasses repair kit, safety pins, zip ties, small strap or webbing

Multi-Tool or Knife

I recommend a multi-tool for most activities because it is a more versatile tool. They often include other tools like pliers or scissors, which will come in handy for various repairs and other camp tasks.

While this is true, there are still many pocket knives or swiss army knife options that can work just as well, and they won’t be quite as heavy or bulky to keep in your pack. Whichever option you choose, make sure you pack one. At the very least, having a knife will assist you in doing a wide range of things.

Sewing Kit

Even simply having a needle and thread will go a long way in the field. Having a complete sewing kit is an excellent idea, and there are many compact options available. A sewing kit will come in handy with any of your textiles, especially if you don’t have a large enough patch or it is a fabric that cannot be patched. If you wear clothing that has buttons, a needle and thread are a must-have.

Nylon Cord

A nylon cord or a P-cord is versatile for any repair or survival kit. It won’t only be used for repairs, but it can come in handy when you need some cordage. Many survivalists use these cords as an option for bow drill fire-making. They can be great for making shelters, replacing shoelaces, hanging bear bags, or even as a makeshift belt. They can also be used for many backpack repairs or to hold items together.

Seam Sealer

Many backpacking items have a seam of some kind. Whether it is your tent, rain pants, a hardshell jacket, or anything else, having some seam sealer on hand can ensure that you say warm and dry for the duration of your trip.

Seam sealer usually comes in a small tube with a brush or other application items. Be sure to understand how to use seam sealer and read the instructions before applying. These adhesives are much more aggressive than super glue, which helps them hold longer, making them trickier to apply and cannot be removed.

Patch Kit and Tenacious Tape

A general patch kit will come in handy for repairs on synthetic clothing, tents, and sleeping pads. Duct tape can be a quick fix in some of these situations, but a patch has a stronger hold and will be more effective in the long run, especially for repairs like sleeping pads. You’ll have to opt for the peel and stick patch options for in-field repairs, but heat-activated patches work pretty well when doing repairs at home.

Some patches do require adhesive, which is another reason we recommend the peel and stick option. If you don’t want to bring patches, you can opt to pack some Tenacious Tape. This tape is an excellent patching option and allows you to cut the size you need.

Tent Pole Split or Sleeve

Packing a tent pole sleeve is an excellent way to be ready for a tent pole repair. If you choose not to bring a tent pole sleeve, you can also use a tent stake or a solid stick to splint the pole in case of a break. These are short-term fixes, and the pole will need to be replaced.

Tent Shock Cord

Packing an extra tent shock cord is a good idea if the elastic wears out or if the shock cord breaks for some reason. In some cases, you can get away without replacing the shock cord and very carefully setting up the tent, but the tent will not be as sturdy, and it will be harder to pack. Ensure you have the tools needed to repair a tent pole in the field and have a shock cord designed for the poles you have.

Duct Tape

Packing a small roll of duct tape around trekking poles, a pen, or a water bottle is an effective way to do quick patchwork and other fixes. Duct tape can be an excellent short-term repair item for fabrics, but you can also use it for water bottle leaks, shoe repairs, and more. We also recommend duct tape in a first aid kit for blister care.

Stove Repair Kit

The camping stove you bring can malfunction, and it can help to pack a small repair kit. Many stove repairs can be fixed with a multi-tool as long as a part does not need to be entirely replaced. To avoid replacing stove parts while you’re on the trail, do a once-over before you leave. Then, you can see if anything like the O-ring is wearing out or if other parts could be replaced.

Extra Buckles and Cord Locks

Many backpacking packs will come with a few extra buckles and cord locks. Since these are most often made out of plastic, they can easily be smashed by accident. This happens in a car door most of the time, but it can happen out on the trail if the pack gets wedged between rocks or if you accidentally drop it the wrong way. These are not necessary to carry with you, but they can make the backpacking trip much more manageable when your pack is functioning properly.

FAQ

Q: How do you fix a backpack?

How you fix a backpack depends on the issue. For instance, how you repair a backpack strap differs significantly from repairing or reinforcing the bottom of the backpack. Depending on the brand, a repair kit may be included with your purchase. Many backpacking packs also have a repair policy where you can send the bag back to the manufacturer, and they will repair or replace the item.

Q: How do you fix tent poles?

The most common fixes people experience with tent poles are a break or bend in the poles and replacing a broken shock cord. The good news is that these can be fixed in the field quite easily. For detailed information on fixing a tent pole, read our Gear Rx article on How to Repair Tent Poles.

Q: How do you repair a leaky sleeping pad?

Repairing a leaky sleeping pad in the field can be an easy fix, but the hardest part is often finding the source of the leak. Do this by inflating the pad and submerging it in water or putting soaping water on it to identify the leak. Then, you can use patches to repair the hole. For more detailed information on repairing a sleeping pad leak, read our Gear Rx article on How to Repair Sleeping Pads.

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Gear Rx: How to Re-Waterproof Outdoor Gear

Most waterproof gear used in the outdoor industry has some solvent-based waterproof coating, whether for tents or jackets. One of the most easily recognizable waterproof coatings is DWR (durable water repellent). These coatings work wonders in wet environments, but with use and washing, these coatings wear off, and the water...
HIKING
Field & Stream

Gear Rx: Patching Synthetic Fabrics

Author’s Note: Gear Rx is a new column on F&S.com designed to teach you practical tips on gear repair, maintenance, and care— so you can get even more life out of the stuff you already own. Synthetic fabrics are petroleum-based materials like polyester, nylon, spandex, and acrylic fibers....
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textiles#Pre Made Repair Kits
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels designed for sustainable architecture advocates

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world and they continue to grow popular by the day. And, tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you, wherever you travel! These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences! There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

10 Over-the-Door Organizers for Your Bathroom That’ll Create Space Out of Thin Air

Bathrooms are one of the most trafficked spaces in the home, and keeping them in tip-top shape is of the utmost importance. How can you glide through your morning and evening routines if the products you need are cluttering up the counter? In small spaces, trying to find storage for everyday bathroom items almost becomes an intricate puzzle to solve. Fortunately, there are solutions that you might not have thought of. Maximizing storage is as easy as thinking up. Vertical space is gold, and between the walls and the door, chances are you’ve got plenty of space. These over-the-door space-savers will come in handy for clearing out clutter — whether it’s hair styling tools, towels and trinkets, or even dirty laundry.
HOME & GARDEN
Road & Track

The Best Car Wax for Your Ride

This story was updated on March 22, 2022 to include new products and information. What's the best car wax? That depends on what you want for you and your vehicle. And that depends on the product attributes that you value in a car wax—and also on the age of your vehicle and the condition of its paint job. There are things car wax can do, and there are things car wax can’t do to improve your machine's gleam. Read on for, ahem, reflections on automotive shine—our thoughts on the best car wax for your ride.
CARS
yankodesign.com

This retro-inspired travel trailer with tastefully renovated interiors is embodiment of color and space utilization

Recognizing your strength and using it to help the like-minded is not an easy thing to pull off. However, this husband-wife duo of Ron and Shayna behind Darlin’ Trailers is doing it to perfection. Drawing from their own experience of living in an RV full time, the couple’s now helping new travel trailer adaptors renovate and rework their mobile home for ‘full-time living or vacation adventures.’ Hudson being a tasteful example!
TRAVEL
Apartment Therapy

This $15 Laundry Find Completely Transformed The Way I Dry Clothes in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As someone who lives in a studio apartment, I’m always looking for new ways to make the most out of the space I have. From strategically using the space under my bed for extra storage to taking advantage of every square inch of vertical space I can, I feel like I’m slowly becoming a pro at this small-space living thing. So whenever I’m thinking about buying something for my home, I always stop and ask myself, “Is there a product out there better suited for my small space needs than this?” And I can confidently say that over the last year, this way of thinking has led me to some pretty interesting finds. Case in point: the Whitmor Over the Door Drying Rack.
HOME & GARDEN
Field & Stream

How to Catch More Walleyes This Spring

Depending on where you live, the spring walleye season is already underway…or you’re eagerly awaiting for the opener. In Minnesota, the magic day is Saturday, May 14. In either case, here are a few great fishing tips that’ll help you put tasty walleyes in the boat this spring.
MINNESOTA STATE
Field & Stream

How to Tie 5 Essential Outdoor Knots

A knowledge and mastery of certain knots is essential for anyone who spends time in the outdoors. And, sure, when faced with certain tasks that require knot-tying, you might be able to get away with winging it up to a point. But at the end of the day, if you can learn a few key knots, you’ll find yourself bungling around less often—not to mention save yourself some time and be safer.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Bead, Iron Sights, Red-Dot, or Scope? How to Choose the Right Sight for Your Turkey Gun

Until you have missed a turkey or two, you don’t give sights a whole lot of thought. After all, what’s to miss? A turkey makes a big, standing target. Shotguns, as we all know from TV and the movies, are area weapons, throwing huge clouds of shot in a wide swarm. So we should never miss a turkey—except that in reality, the bird’s vitals are not much bigger than a walnut balanced on a pencil, and that “wide swarm” of shot can be the size of a cantaloupe out where the turkey stands. You need to shoot with a little bit of precision, and that means using sights of some kind.
SPY

How To Clean Outdoor Cushions Just in Time for Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents How To Clean Outdoor Cushions by Hand How To Clean Outdoor Cushions With a Pressure Washer Outdoor furniture has a tough existence. Unlike your indoor furniture, which is protected by four walls and a roof, your outdoor furniture has to endure all kinds of weather, often including both extreme hot and cold conditions. And while you can protect your furniture by storing it inside or covering it with an outdoor furniture cover, it’s...
HOME & GARDEN
Field & Stream

Gear Rx: How to Wash a Tent

We talk a lot about repairs to improve gear longevity, but general gear maintenance, care, and cleaning are also key to keeping your gear in commission for as long as possible. However, knowing how to clean your gear isn’t always as easy as tossing it in the wash. With...
CARS
Field & Stream

F&S Fly of the Week: The Chaos Hopper

Sure, it’s springtime, and we trout addicts are mostly focused on aquatic insects. But before you can say “terrestrial,” it will be high summer, with warm, breezy days, tall grass, and lots of grasshoppers. Hopper fishing is a blast, and the Chaos Hopper is a great fly to use for it.
HOBBIES
Apartment Therapy

A Texas Home Has a High-End Look on a Budget With DIYs, Hand-Painted Murals, and Other Smart Hacks

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. April’s current home in Texas formerly belonged to her grandparents! “Growing up I spent Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, and so many other holidays in this house,” she shares. “We were so lucky to be able to purchase it, with it being such a diamond in the (very) rough.” While April has altered the home to fit her own style, she does enjoy the occasional throwback moment. “I love comparing photos from decades ago to now,” she says. “I have a photo of me in a swing in the tree in the backyard where we have a swing now — and the tree is much bigger!”
TEXAS STATE
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
798
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy