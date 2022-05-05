ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bygone Baltimore Restaurants We Wish We Could Bring Back to Life

By Baltimore Magazine Staff
baltimoremagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of our “Kitchen Classics” cover story in our May issue (on newsstands now)—which revisits time-honored regional recipes and lets you know how to make them at home—we polled our staff to ask about classic Baltimore restaurants they wish they could revive. Here’s what they had to...

NottinghamMD.com

James Uhrin, Perry Hall resident known as ‘Traffic Jam Jimmy,’ dies at 65

PERRY HALL, MD—A local icon has passed. James Uhrin, known by many as “Traffic Jam Jimmy,” has died at 65 years of age. The Perry Hall resident died of a heart attack, his family says. Uhrin was also the voice of Mondy the Seamonster on the “Captain Chesapeake” show on WBFF-TV in the ‘70 & ‘80s. Uhrin frequently guided commuters … Continue reading "James Uhrin, Perry Hall resident known as ‘Traffic Jam Jimmy,’ dies at 65" The post James Uhrin, Perry Hall resident known as ‘Traffic Jam Jimmy,’ dies at 65 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Welcomes Giant Animatronic Dinosaurs To Grounds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo welcomed a prehistoric new herd to its grounds Friday. From May 6 to Nov. 30 this year, visitors will find life-sized animatronic dinosaurs deep in the Maryland Zoo’s old-growth forest. The herd includes Velociraptors, Triceratops and, of course, the indomitable T-Rex. “DINOSAURS at the Maryland Zoo is a blockbuster experience you won’t want to miss,” said Maryland Zoo President & CEO, Kirby Fowler last month. “To see these dinosaurs at full scale in our forest will give you a sense of what it was like when they walked the planet. And our educational resources will link these prehistoric creatures to their living descendants that we have here as part of our animal collection.” The animatronics are by Dino Don Inc., which is one of the world’s leading makers of robotic dinosaurs, the zoo said. The installation will feature over 15 dinosaurs towering up to 35 feet high and 40 feet long and will show how these prehistoric reptiles moved, hunted, and reared their young, the zoo said. For more information and to find tickets, visit the zoo’s website.
MARYLAND STATE
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Historic Georgetown Town House Inspired by the Orient Express

When Washington, D.C.–based interior designer Lorna Gross was asked to overhaul a historic 1870 row house in the upscale Georgetown neighborhood, she expected the usual challenges that come with marrying a 19th-century structure with modern sensibilities. What she didn’t expect was a client who arrived with some unconventional ideas...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Baltimore Sun

Seeing the Unseen: A somber tour through one of Baltimore’s ugliest chapters of enslavement

There is no evidence at Oriole Park at Camden Yards that people were sold at the site. In 1858, Joseph S. Donovan, one of Baltimore’s major slave dealers, built a slave pen near the southwest corner of Eutaw and Camden streets. It was one of about a dozen private slave jails downtown, according to a 1936 Sun article, that held enslaved people, suspected runaways and kidnapped free Black ...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

