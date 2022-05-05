Office park, plant nursery, showroom and more in the cards for Celina

From a graffiti-fusion art installation to a virtual reality arcade, these five businesses will soon open shop in the Plano community. 1. Psychedelic Robot, a pop-up graffiti-fusion art installation that first debuted in Dallas in 2018, is coming to Plano. The company plans to open this May at 6121 W. Park Blvd. in The Shops at Willow Bend mall in the space that was previously occupied by the traveling Friends Experience, according to mall officials. A large painted robot model is on display in the Willow Bend shops. Psychedelic Robot is operated by the Bivins Gallery owners, Karen and Michael Bivins, according to the company website. The art exhibit will include a variety of interactive and multimedia installations from different artists, including sculptures, paintings, photography, video and more, the company website stated. 214-494-0489. www.psychedelicrobot.com.

