ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Boutique clothing store to open in South Tampa shopping center

By Business Observer
businessobserverfl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRag & Bone, a clothing retailer that draws inspiration from New York street style, plans to open its first store in Tampa in the fall. According to a news release, the store will be...

www.businessobserverfl.com

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Business
City
Tampa, FL
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
mansionglobal.com

Tampa Bay Rays Co-Owner Scores $31.5 Million for Miami Beach Home

A Miami Beach home has sold for $31.5 million. Tampa Bay Rays co-owner Randy Frankel has sold his waterfront Miami Beach home for $31.5 million in an off-market transaction, according to Marko Gojanovic of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, who represented Mr. Frankel. The seven-bedroom, roughly 8,500-square-foot house is one...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Tampa#Clothing#Shopping Center#York Street#Fashion Brands#Zadig Voltaire#British#American#Rag Bone
Evie M.

Tampa's Cuban Club is "One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country". Would you go?

The Cuban Club in Tampa, FloridaZeng8r (talk) This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 License. I don't know about you, but I am one of those ghost fans that is both skeptical and also dying for something paranormal to happen. After one harrowing experience at my home on the Minot Air Force Base, I am 100% a believer, but even believers will go through every rational explanation until there is none. My mission since I moved to Florida has been to discover a place where I can without a doubt say: "Oh my goodness, that was a freaking ghost."
TAMPA, FL
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Florida

Whether you're a first-time visitor to Florida or have been to the state many times, you'll want to know where to start. St. Augustine is for you if you want to see authentic colonial architecture. This historic town was built in 1565 by the Spanish and is the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Tampa Bay Times

Restaurant news: La Segunda buys a bakery, Twisted Indian opens in St. Pete, more

La Segunda buys Faedo Family Bakery: The owners of Ybor City’s La Segunda Bakery have purchased the iconic Seminole Heights Faedo Family Bakery at 5105 N Florida Ave. It’s the latest expansion for the beloved local purveyors of Cuban bread, who this spring opened their first St. Petersburg location on Fourth Street N. Though that spot operates as a full cafe, for now, the owners say they plan on using the Faedo bakery location for bread-baking only.
TAMPA, FL
Upworthy

Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
RESTAURANTS
Colorful Clearwater

Holy Molé! Cinco de Mayo in Clearwater

For some strange reason, you’re suddenly craving Mexican food and drink. Tamales and tequila. Chimichangas and Corona. Suddenly you realize…it’s Cinco de Mayo! Party time!. The holiday is more popularly celebrated in the United States than in Mexico and has become associated with a recognition of Mexican-American...
CLEARWATER, FL
WZVN-TV

‘Lunchflation’ isn’t stopping SWFL from dining out

According to data from Square, a digital payment platform, the price of some lunchtime staples are up as much as 18% from 2021. Wicked Good Deli owner Tim Ferris explained why he had to raise his restaurant’s prices for the very first time. The price increase only goes so...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy