Miami, FL

Ramp Up The Excitement For F-1

By Estee Behar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend May. 6-8, the 2022 Grand Prix Formula 1 Race is coming to South Florida for the first time. The race will take place on a temporary street circuit outside the home of the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium. The debut of the Grand Prix takes...

The Spun

Danica Patrick Is Ready For The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Just last weekend, former racing star Danica Patrick let the social media world in when discussing some significant health problems. The 40-year-old announced she had her breast implants removed. The decision came following a series of health issues she thinks were caused by the implants. Earlier this week, though, Patrick...
How a Fake Marina Shines at the Now Very Real F1 Miami Grand Prix Circuit

A Grand Prix with relatively flat landscape around a stadium—well, it has been done before. But this isn't like any normal circuit built around a stadium, as the organizers of Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix have gone to extraordinary lengths to deliver something that is extremely impressive. When it comes to sporting events, and the promotion thereof, the United States has long left the rest of the world in its wake.
Formula 1 Grand Prix Weekend Revs Up For Some Of The Priciest Parties South Florida Has Ever Seen

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If polo is the sport of kings, then Formula 1 could be considered the sport of those with deep pockets, given how much some events surrounding the big race can cost. The ultimate four-night super club in the sand goes through Sunday, as American Express presents Carbone Beach on 18th Street and the ocean. CBS News Miami was there during setup with chef and owner Mario Carbone. CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Carbone what it is about race weekend that inspires him to produce events like this. “To have this Super Bowl size weekend give us the opportunity to do something even...
