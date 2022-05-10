ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade Police Officer Layla Perez Faces Grand Theft, Official Misconduct Charges

By CBSMiami.com Team
 18 hours ago
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer has been arrested and is facing serious charges.

Layla Perez, 46, is facing charges related to grand theft and official misconduct, according to legal documents.

Interim Miami-Dade Police Director George A. Perez released the following statement on the arrest:

“We take great pride in protecting the trust our community has entrusted in the Miami-Dade Police Department. It is for this reason that an Internal Affairs investigation was initiated into the employee’s actions and assistance sought from the State Attorney’s Office”.

“We will continue to work along side the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office throughout the entirety of this process.”

Pedro Gross
4d ago

keep lowering the stardards in order to create a more diverse and inclusive force. welcome to reality.

