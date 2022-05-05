ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Understanding flammability and bark thickness in the genus Pinus using a phylogenetic approach

By J. Morgan Varner
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePinus species dominate fire-prone ecosystems throughout the northern hemisphere. Their litter drive fires that control plant community flammability and multiple ecological processes. To better understand the patterns and mechanisms of pine flammability, we measured leaf characteristics (needle length and thickness) and conducted combustion experiments on litter from 31 species. We paired...

www.nature.com

#Pinus#Phylogenetics#Wildland Fire#Strobus#North American
