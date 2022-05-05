Tennessee Baseball vs Alabama A&M

Earlier Thursday, former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall had a tough message for the Crimson Tide fanbase. "One thing that really stood out is the culture. Bama fans — they’re not really loving, if I could say — even when you leave,” Hall told Horns247. “Texas fans are like a family. They love you unconditionally. They want the best for you and want to make sure you’re striving to be the best person you are, whether it’s people in the stands, players or coaches. They’re all connected, which is a good thing."

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO