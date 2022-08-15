ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sling TV Packages and Pricing: A Complete Guide to Every Sling TV Package in 2022

Looking to stream live TV on a budget? Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services out there. At nearly half the cost of competitors like Hulu + Live TV , it’s an excellent option for cord-cutters who want to enjoy their favorite channels while saving some extra cash.

The two base Sling TV package s, Orange and Blue cost just $35 per month, offering a wide selection of live TV channels, on-demand movies , and shows. You’ll be able to stream live TV from networks like FX, CNN, AMC, ESPN , the NFL Network, Comedy Central, and Disney. If you’re not satisfied with the base plans, add on premium Sling TV channels like Starz or Epix to round out your subscription.

The service isn’t as complete as others like fuboTV or Hulu + Live TV, but Sling TV still has a solid channels list for many customers. Keep reading to find out if Sling TV is right for you.

How much is Sling TV?

Sling TV offers three packages, each with unique benefits. The two base Sling TV packages (Orange or Blue) offer separate channel lineups and options at $35 per month. Or you can combine them (Orange + Blue) for an attractive discount at only $50 per month.

Sling TV packages and pricing compared

Package Price Per Month Unique Features Free Trial
Orange $35 32 channels , including Disney and ESPN networks Yes
Blue $35 42 channels , including NFL networks and local news channels Yes
Orange & Blue $50 Combines all channels from both packages ( 50 channels total ) Yes

Sling TV Orange Package Breakdown

The Sling Orange plan offers 32 channels for just $35 per month (or $420 per year). While many channels overlap between the Orange and Blue plans, they each provide their own unique channels that you won’t find on the other. For example, Sling Orange channels include access to Disney Channel, ESPN networks, FreeForm, and MotorTrend, which aren’t offered with the Sling Blue plan.

Sling Orange plan offers a well-rounded channel lineup that’s perfect for casual viewers and sports fans . You can stream the latest football or baseball game, binge-watch Rust Valley Restorers , or relax with the kids while watching hit TV shows like A.N.T. Farm or That’s So Raven . The biggest downside is that Sling Orange subscribers can only stream from one device at a time, whether you’re recording or watching live TV.

Sling TV Blue Package Breakdown

While you won’t find Disney Channel or ESPN on Sling TV Blue, this package makes up for it because it offers 42 channels , instead of 32, for the same price as Sling Orange. In the Sling Blue channels list, you’ll find a collection of Fox and NBC-owned networks like Fox Sports 1, USA, and Bravo, as well as local channels for select markets. This package also comes with Discovery, National Geographic, the NFL Network, the Olympic channel, and more.

Overall, Sling Blue is a great option tailored to news and sports fans . While you’ll still find a wide variety in the channel lineup, it offers several more options for live local channels and live game streaming (except ESPN, that is). In addition, Sling Blue subscribers can stream on up to three devices at the same time so that you can cheer on your favorite team in the playoffs , and you can even record one of your favorite shows while the kids watch Cartoon Network or Nick Jr.

Sling TV Orange and Blue Package Breakdown

The Sling Orange + Blue plan offers both packages for a combined price of $50 per month (or $600 per year). Since several channels overlap between Sling Orange and Sling Blue, the bundle ends up offering a total of 50 channels , including CNN, BBC America, TBS, the Food Network, HGTV, Comedy Central, Nick Jr., and many more.

If you can’t decide between ESPN and the NFL network or you don’t want to choose, Sling Orange + Blue is an excellent choice at a reasonable and discounted price. Like Sling TV Blue, the Orange + Blue plan allows you to stream on up to three devices simultaneously. This means that three members of your family can relax with their favorite shows like Parks and Recreation or Outlander at the same time, or you can record up to three channels at a time to watch together at a later date.

What add-ons and extras does Sling TV offer?

In addition to Live TV and on-demand content, Sling also offers several genre-based add-ons and premium channels starting at $6 per month. Round out your subscription with a few extra channels or add-on packages like Lifestyle Extra or News Extra for a greater variety.

The Kids Extra add-on, which costs $6 per month, is available with the Blue or Orange + Blue plans, and comes with five channels: NickToons, TeenNick, Boomerang, DuckTV, and BabyTV. For some added laughs and entertainment channels, the Comedy Extra add-on, which comes out to $6 per month, includes Paramount, MTV, TV Land, and Laff.

If you want to stay up-to-date on the latest news, the News Extra add-on, which costs $6 per month, offers 11-15 channels, depending on your subscription. For example, you can get access to CNBC, the Science Channel, BBC World News, and Law and Crime Trial Network.

Last but not least, the Lifestyle Extra add-on, which also comes out to $6 per month, offers nine different channels, including Hallmark, Lifetime Movie Network, and the Cooking Channel. In addition to add-on packages, Sling TV offers premium add-ons, too, such as Showtime for $10 per month, Epix for $5 per month, and Starz for $9 per month so you can further customize your subscription to your preferences.

Is Sling TV worth it?

Compared to competitors like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, Sling TV’s streaming service can cost up to $30 less per month. While the channel selection may be slightly less extensive with Sling, you can always pay a little extra for premium channels if you want to catch your all-time favorite shows or sporting events.

Sling’s channel lineup isn’t the most convenient, since its channels are divided between the Orange and Blue plans. But if you value customization and you’re looking to keep your costs low, this is a great option for you. And, if you want a more complete channels list, and still want to save some money in comparison to other streaming services, the Orange + Blue plan is an excellent choice. Sling TV is designed to be customizable and affordable, so you can get the best watch experience for you.

FAQs

Does Sling TV offer a free trial?

Sling TV offers a three-day free trial for new subscribers. The trial works with any plan and will help you decide if Sling is the right fit for you.

What channels do you get with Sling TV?

Sling TV offers a wide variety of channels like ESPN, the NFL Network, Fox Sports 1, Disney Channel, CNN, and the Food Network, depending on your subscription. For example, Sling Orange offers 32 channels, Sling Blue offers 42 channels, and Sling Orange + Blue offers 50 channels.

How do I change my Sling TV package?

You can switch, edit, or add to your Sling TV subscription at any time for no extra cost within the account dashboard on the Sling TV website.

How do I pause or cancel my Sling TV package?

To pause or cancel your Sling TV subscription , sign in to your account on Sling.com . From your account dashboard, you can select how long you’d like to pause your subscription for (one, two, or three months). To cancel your subscription, click the “Cancel Subscription” option in your account dashboard. Once you cancel, your current subscription will still run for the duration of the billing cycle.

Is Sling TV free with Amazon Prime?

No, Sling TV is not free with Amazon Prime. However, AirTV Mini is available to new subscribers (with a two-month pre-paid subscription) for free on Sling.com . With AirTV Mini, you can watch Amazon Prime, Sling TV, and Netflix from any TV in your home.

What is the downside of Sling TV?

The biggest downside to Sling TV is that its channels are divided between the Orange and Blue plans. Scroll through the available channels to choose your favorite package, or combine both options for a slightly higher price with the Orange + Blue plan.

