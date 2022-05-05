ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

Joshua Tree National Park opening new cultural center this weekend

By Jake Ingrassia
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3JPe_0fUH3Iq700

Joshua Tree National Park is gearing up for the grand opening of its new cultural center, which replaces a more than 60-year-old staple of the park's infrastructure.

Filled with the rich history of native tribes, the new cultural center in Twentynine Palms is a product of the massive growth the park has recently seen, park officials said.

Crews are still putting the finishing touches on the building, but Park Superintendent David Smith said he hopes the grand opening this weekend will blow people away.

"Oh my gosh, this should be your first stop if you're coming up and you're up here for a day trip," Smith said.

The exhibits focus on tribal stories of the indigenous people from 15 different tribes that lived in Joshua Tree and those who still live there today.

"Their stories are ribbons that go through everything, all the life that we have here in the park," Smith said. "Whether it's the Torres Martinez, whether it's the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, there's sections inside the museum that will be telling each of those stories and how they use Joshua Tree."

The $2 million project was paid for by the city of Twentynine Palms. It comes after Joshua Tree closed down the Oasis Visitors Center earlier this week, about a mile away near the north entrance of the park.

"I would say 10 years ago, we recognize that the Oasis Visitor Center was too small," Smith said. "The footprint there was not able to serve the the 1,000 to 3,000 people a day that were coming to get information. So this visitor center is significantly larger than the other."

For Smith, it's a bittersweet transition. "Change is always difficult. The Oasis Visitor Center has been there for 60 years," he said. "It's a challenge to leave that place. But there's so many more opportunities here to be able to serve the people."

The all-day grand opening of the cultural center is Saturday, May 7, starting at 8:30 a.m. It's at Freedom Plaza in Twentynine Palms and will offer live music and prizes. The event is free.

The post Joshua Tree National Park opening new cultural center this weekend appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs officials clear large homeless encampment

A large homeless encampment at a Palm Springs underpass was cleared out in a six-hour operation that employed three dump trucks to haul away debris that had amassed at the location. According to Palm Springs police, the agency's Homeless Outreach Team worked with the city Streets Department, Riverside County Crisis Response Team and the Coachella The post Palm Springs officials clear large homeless encampment appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joshua Tree, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Twentynine Palms, CA
Government
Joshua Tree, CA
Government
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Tram fixed after nearly 600 people stuck at top of mountain

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is back up and running after an issue caused it to stop, leaving hundreds stranded at the top of the mountain. Greg Purdy, the Tram's VP of Marketing & Public Affairs, confirmed the stoppage and added that crews ran test runs to get people back down. Valerie Gonzalez, a tram The post Palm Springs Tram fixed after nearly 600 people stuck at top of mountain appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local conservationists celebrate the largest land acquisition in Coachella Valley’s history

Oswit Land Trust, together with the Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy and Coachella Valley Conservation Commission recently announced the conservation of almost 4,000 acres of land in Palm Springs above the Rimrock Vons shopping center on Highway 111 known as "Palm Hills" and the "goat trails."Local conservation organizations and residents have been trying to preserve the The post Local conservationists celebrate the largest land acquisition in Coachella Valley’s history appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Spotlight 29 Casino and Acrisure Arena announce founding partnership

Spotlight 29 is now the official casino founding partner of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The deal was signed just a few hours ago at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella.  Chairman Darrell Mike of the Twentynine Palms Band of Mission Indians said they are looking forward to the arena being established as a focal point The post Spotlight 29 Casino and Acrisure Arena announce founding partnership appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Center#The Oasis Visitor Center
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Artists for Ukraine’ film festival in Palm Springs raising money, sharing culture this weekend

The three-day Artists for Ukraine film festival kicks off Friday at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, hosting a showcase of Ukrainian films and exhibitions of Ukrainian art. The festival is at the Palm Springs Cultural Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Some of the filmmakers escaped their homes in Ukraine just as the Russian invasion began. The post ‘Artists for Ukraine’ film festival in Palm Springs raising money, sharing culture this weekend appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Secret LA

Stroll Through 20 Acres Of Purple Heaven At This Century-Old Lavender Farm

Highland Springs Ranch & Inn’s lavender farm opens this week. Spring is a glorious time of year; every inch of the city is covered with beautiful blooms and the stunning outdoor landscapes beg to be enjoyed. While the fleeting floral scents and vivid petals seem to vanish with the summer heat, it also brings a new crop of blooms: lavenders. And you don’t need to break the bank to head to Provence when you have the century-old Highland Springs Ranch and Inn’s lavender farm just a short drive away.
CHERRY VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Floor signing of St. Jude Dream home marks construction milestone

A big milestone was celebrated Thursday inside the St. Jude Dream Home inside the Agua Dulce gated community in Desert Hot Springs.  Those who made the Dream Home a reality had the chance to sign the floor.  You may remember News Channel 3 helped St. Jude and its partners in giving away this home last month, but because The post Floor signing of St. Jude Dream home marks construction milestone appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Festivalgoers celebrate the return of Stagecoach Country Music Festival

There's plenty of action on the Polo Grounds, as the venue hosts its third weekend of festivals. Friday marks the first day of Stagecoach Country Music Festival. We spoke to festivalgoers about the festival's return. After a two year hiatus, Stagecoach Country Music Festival is back. One festivalgoer brought his custom convertible with long horns The post Festivalgoers celebrate the return of Stagecoach Country Music Festival appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Harry Barrett named executive director of Palm Springs International Airport

Harry Barrett has been named the new executive director of the Palm Springs International Airport, City Manager Justin Clifton announced on Monday. Barrett has served as PSP’s interim executive director since December 2021, when former Executive Director Ulises Aguirre retired. Barrett was first hired in Palm Springs as Deputy Director of Operations and Maintenance in April of The post Harry Barrett named executive director of Palm Springs International Airport appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
L.A. Weekly

The Heat Check: Hall of Flowers Palm Springs

Hall of Flowers in Palm Springs this past week featured some of the biggest names in cannabis, we wanted to know what they were smoking. In this latest edition of The Heat Check, we continued our search for exotic flowers and were not disappointed. While the temperature hit triple digits, the cannabis was ready to match. Here is a look at what people were carrying for personal use.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy