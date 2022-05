JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Academy senior high jumper Sara Carnathan put her name in the record books in her last track meet for the Raiders. Sara set the a new 6A Overall MAIS record clearing 5 feet, 5 inches and a quarter in the girls high jump event. It's the fourth best jump in the entire state this season. She also won the overall state title clearing five-feet and four inches.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO