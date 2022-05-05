Systematic characterization of gene function in the photosynthetic alga Chlamydomonas reinhardtii

European Journal of Human Genetics volumeÂ 30,Â pages 491"“492 (2022)Cite this article. All powerful technology has the potential to cause harm. Genomic testing is no exception. How, you might reasonably ask, can such a seemingly innocuous procedure cause harm? Misinterpretation of the clinical significance of genetic variants, and excessive belief in the ability of genomic variants to predict phenotypes is one route to harm. In rare diseases, a variant in a single gene can (in)directly lead to a full set of clinical manifestations, such as a syndrome. For the common, complex diseases - such as ischaemic heart disease, depression or diabetes - the role of genetic variants in causation is much less clearly defined. A current vogue is to combine single nucleotide polymorphisms, which have been identified as associated with increased disease risk in genome-wide association studies (GWAS), into "polygenic risk scores", that predict liability to a physical trait (intelligence, height) or a multifactorial disease. Repeatedly, such polygenic risk scores have been shown to have low utility and predictive power. It is thus caused for concern that some reproductive medicine providers propose to use polygenic risk scores to identify embryos which have a genetic liability, and potentially select against not only risk of complex diseases but phenotypes which may be perceived as undesirable. Both the historical, and science fiction literature contains strident warnings against such interventions, which carry enormous potential for discrimination and cataclysmic societal harm. Forzano et al. document the European Society of Human Genetics position in this month's issue [1].
Comments / 0