Wildlife

Systematic characterization of gene function in the photosynthetic alga Chlamydomonas reinhardtii

By Friedrich Fauser
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost genes in photosynthetic organisms remain functionally uncharacterized. Here, using a barcoded mutant library of the model eukaryotic alga Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, we determined the phenotypes of more than 58,000 mutants under more than 121 different environmental growth conditions and chemical treatments. A total of 59% of genes are represented by at...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Arabidopsis nitrate-induced aspartate oxidase gene expression is necessary to maintain metabolic balance under nitrogen nutrient fluctuation

Nitrate is a nutrient signal that regulates growth and development through NLP transcription factors in plants. Here we identify the L-aspartate oxidase gene (AO) necessary for de novo NAD+ biosynthesis as an NLP target in Arabidopsis. We investigated the physiological significance of nitrate-induced AO expression by expressing AO under the control of the mutant AO promoter lacking the NLP-binding site in the ao mutant. Despite morphological changes and severe reductions in fresh weight, the loss of nitrate-induced AO expression resulted in minimum effects on NAD(H) and NADP(H) contents, suggesting compensation of decreased de novo NAD+ biosynthesis by reducing the growth rate. Furthermore, metabolite profiling and transcriptome analysis revealed that the loss of nitrate-induced AO expression causes pronounced impacts on contents of TCA cycle- and urea cycle-related metabolites, gene expression profile, and their modifications in response to changes in the nitrogen nutrient condition. These results suggest that proper maintenance of metabolic balance requires the coordinated regulation of multiple metabolic pathways by NLP-mediated nitrate signaling in plants.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Correction: Targeting farnesylation as a novel therapeutic approach in HRAS-mutant rhabdomyosarcoma

Following the publication of this article a number of copy editing omissions were noted. These have now been corrected. Division of Pediatric Oncology, The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA. Patience Odeniyide,Â Kai Pollard,Â Ana Calizo,Â Lindy Zhang,Â Amy N. Allen,Â Jiawan...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nature.com

Functional divergence of the pigmentation gene melanocortin-1 receptor (MC1R) in six endemic Macaca species on Sulawesi Island

Coat color is often highly variable within and between animal taxa. Among hundreds of pigmentation-related genes, melanocortin-1 receptor (MC1R) plays key roles in regulating the synthesis of the dark eumelanin and the red"“yellow pheomelanin. The six species of macaques that inhabit Sulawesi Island diverged rapidly from their common ancestor, M. nemestrina. Unlike most macaques, Sulawesi macaques commonly have a dark coat color, with divergence in shade and color pattern. To clarify the genetic and evolutionary basis for coat color in Sulawesi macaques, we investigated the MC1R sequences and functional properties, including basal cAMP production and Î±-MSH-induced activity in vitro. We found fixed non-synonymous substitutions in MC1R in each species. Furthermore, we found that six species-specific variants corresponded with variation in agonist-induced and basal activity of MC1R. Inconsistent with the dark coat color, four substitutions independently caused decreases in the basal activity of MC1R in M. hecki, M. nigra, M. tonkeana, and M. ochreata. Selective analysis suggested MC1R of M. nigra and M. nigrescens underwent purifying selection. Overall, our results suggest that fixed differences in MC1R resulted in different functional characteristics and might contribute to divergence in color among the six Sulawesi macaque species.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Solving medicine's data bottleneck: Nightingale Open Science

Open datasets, curated around unsolved medical problems, are vital to the development of computational research in medicine, but remain in short supply. Nightingale Open Science, a non-profit computing platform, was founded to catalyse research in this nascent field. Medicine has made enormous strides in understanding how the body works, and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The distinct impacts of race and genetic ancestry on health

Genetic ancestry affects human health, but this is distinct from the impact of race, a social construct that has its foundations in systemic racism. These terms need to be better defined and understood in medical research to achieve health equity. There is substantial controversy about the meaning and value of...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reversing T cell immunity reveals the basis for T cell lineage fate determination

Switching the CD4 and CD8 coreceptor proteins encoded in Cd4 and Cd8 loci results in a reversed T cell immune system, with CD4+ cytotoxic T cells and CD8+ helper T cells. Thus, whichever coreceptor is encoded in Cd4 promotes a helper lineage fate, and whichever is encoded in Cd8 promotes a cytotoxic lineage fate.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Genetic influences on central and peripheral nervous system activity during fear conditioning

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a wrong label on an anatomical region. The article states that there was a statistically significant genetic influences on safety learning in midcingulate cortex in the main text and in table 1. It should be posterior cingulate cortex and not midcingulate cortex. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Investigation of ultra-precision planing process to fabricate high luminance retroreflector based on cutting force and tool vibration analysis

In ultra-precision planing process, the analysis of the critical depth of cut (DOC) is required to reduce the edge blunt and micro burrs produced by size effect which decreases of the effective area for high luminance retroreflector. However, since the machining characteristics are different according to cutting tool shape, machining material, and cutting condition, determine of the critical DOC is difficult without a comparison of machined surfaces under various DOC measured by ultra-high resolution measuring instrument. In this study, the critical DOC was analyzed using cutting force and tool vibration signals. The specific cutting energy was calculated by cutting force and cross-sectional area to analyze the stress variation according to DOC. Also, acceleration signals were converted to frequency spectrum that analyze dominant vibrating direction of the cutting tool by variation of cutting characteristic. It was confirmed that the method of using tool vibration more effective and accurate than specific cutting energy through validation of the comparison between results from analyze of the vibration signals and direction measuring surfaces. The master mold with area of 250Â mm2 was manufactured by applying analyzed critical DOC. In addition, the high luminance characteristic of a retroreflection film press formed by the master mold was confirmed.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Ivosidenib combination improves OS

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Many patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) are deemed ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy owing to their age or comorbidities, and instead receive azacitidine. The IDH1 inhibitor ivosidenib has been approved as an alternative treatment option for older or comorbid patients harbouring IDH1 mutations (which tend to be associated with older age), based on promising activity in a single-arm phase Ib trial. New data indicate that combination therapy with ivosidenib and azacitidine prolongs survival in this patient subset.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Using metric learning to identify the lab-of-origin of engineered DNA

Determining the origin of engineered DNA can help to foster responsible innovation within the biotechnology community. A convolutional neural network approach that learns distances between engineered DNA sequences and various labs that could have created them is used to accurately predict the lab-of-origin.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Using large ensembles of climate change mitigation scenarios for robust insights

As they gain new users, climate change mitigation scenarios are playing an increasing role in transitions to net zero. One promising practice is the analysis of scenario ensembles. Here we argue that this practice has the potential to bring new and more robust insights compared with the use of single scenarios. However, several important aspects have to be addressed. We identify key methodological challenges and the existing methods and applications that have been or can be used to address these challenges within a three-step approach: (1) pre-processing the ensemble; (2) selecting a few scenarios or analysing the full ensemble; and (3) providing users with efficient access to the information.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Longitudinal trajectory of response to electroconvulsive therapy associated with transient immune response & white matter alteration post-stimulation

Research suggests electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) induces an acute neuroinflammatory response and changes in white matter (WM) structural connectivity. However, whether these processes are related, either to each other or to eventual treatment outcomes, has yet to be determined. We examined the relationship between levels of peripheral pro-inflammatory cytokines and diffusion imaging-indexed changes in WM microstructure in individuals with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) who underwent ECT. Forty-two patients were assessed at baseline, after their second ECT (T2), and after completion of ECT (T3). A Montgomery Ã…sberg Depression Rating Scale improvement of >50% post-ECT defined ECT-responders (n"‰="‰19) from non-responders (n"‰="‰23). Thirty-four controls were also examined. Tissue-specific fractional anisotropy (FAt) was estimated using diffusion imaging data and the Free-Water method in 17 WM tracts. Inflammatory panels were evaluated from peripheral blood. Cytokines were examined to characterize the association between potential ECT-induced changes in an inflammatory state and WM microstructure. Longitudinal trajectories of both measures were also examined separately for ECT-responders and non-responders. Patients exhibited elevated Interleukin-8 (IL-8) levels at baseline compared to controls. In patients, correlations between IL-8 and FAt changes from baseline to T2 were significant in the positive direction in the right superior longitudinal fasciculus (R-SLF) and right cingulum (R-CB) (psig"‰="‰0.003). In these tracts, linear mixed-effects models revealed that trajectories of IL-8 and FAt were significantly positively correlated across all time points in responders, but not non-responders (R-CB-p"‰="‰.001; R-SLF-p"‰="‰0.008). Our results suggest that response to ECT in TRD may be mediated by IL-8 and WM microstructure.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Identification of non-synonymous variations in ROBO1 and GATA5 genes in a family with bicuspid aortic valve disease

Bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) is the most common congenital heart defect with a high index of heritability. Patients with BAV have different clinical courses and disease progression. Herein, we report three siblings with BAV and clinical differences. Their clinical presentations include moderate to severe aortic regurgitation, aortic stenosis, and ascending aortic aneurysm. Genetic investigation was carried out using Whole-Exome Sequencing for the three patients. We identified two non-synonymous variants in ROBO1 and GATA5 genes. The ROBO1: p.(Ser327Pro) variant is shared by the three BAV-affected siblings. The GATA5: p.(Gln3Arg) variant is shared only by the two brothers who presented BAV and ascending aortic aneurysm. Their sister, affected by BAV without aneurysm, does not harbor the GATA5: p.(Gln3Arg) variant. Both variants were absent in the patients' fourth brother who is clinically healthy with tricuspid aortic valve. To our knowledge, this is the first association of ROBO1 and GATA5 variants in familial BAV with a potential genotype-phenotype correlation. Our findings are suggestive of the implication of ROBO1 gene in BAV and theÂ GATA5: p.(Gln3Arg) variant in ascending aortic aneurysm. Our family-based study further confirms the intrafamilial incomplete penetrance of BAV and the complex pattern of inheritance of the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

No gene to predict the future?

European Journal of Human Genetics volumeÂ 30,Â pages 491"“492 (2022)Cite this article. All powerful technology has the potential to cause harm. Genomic testing is no exception. How, you might reasonably ask, can such a seemingly innocuous procedure cause harm? Misinterpretation of the clinical significance of genetic variants, and excessive belief in the ability of genomic variants to predict phenotypes is one route to harm. In rare diseases, a variant in a single gene can (in)directly lead to a full set of clinical manifestations, such as a syndrome. For the common, complex diseases - such as ischaemic heart disease, depression or diabetes - the role of genetic variants in causation is much less clearly defined. A current vogue is to combine single nucleotide polymorphisms, which have been identified as associated with increased disease risk in genome-wide association studies (GWAS), into "polygenic risk scores", that predict liability to a physical trait (intelligence, height) or a multifactorial disease. Repeatedly, such polygenic risk scores have been shown to have low utility and predictive power. It is thus caused for concern that some reproductive medicine providers propose to use polygenic risk scores to identify embryos which have a genetic liability, and potentially select against not only risk of complex diseases but phenotypes which may be perceived as undesirable. Both the historical, and science fiction literature contains strident warnings against such interventions, which carry enormous potential for discrimination and cataclysmic societal harm. Forzano et al. document the European Society of Human Genetics position in this month's issue [1].
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The loss of ions from Venus through the plasma wake

In the version of this article initially published, there were errors in two authors' names. A. Mura and A. Milillo (Instituto di Fisica dello Spazio Interplanetari, Rome, Italy) originally were listed as M. Mura and M. Milillo. Swedish Institute of Space Physics, Kiruna, Sweden. S. Barabash,Â R. Lundin,Â Y. Futaana,Â...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Wnt/beta-catenin signaling confers ferroptosis resistance by targeting GPX4 in gastric cancer

The development of chemotherapy resistance is the most vital obstacle to clinical efficacy in gastric cancer (GC). The dysregulation of the Wnt/beta-catenin signaling pathway is critically associated with GC development and chemotherapy resistance. Ferroptosis is a form of regulated cell death, induced by an iron-dependent accumulation of lipid peroxides during chemotherapy. However, whether the Wnt/beta-catenin signaling directly controls resistance to cell death, remains unclear. Here, we show that the activation of the Wnt/beta-catenin signaling attenuates cellular lipid ROS production and subsequently inhibits ferroptosis in GC cells. The beta-catenin/TCF4 transcription complex directly binds to the promoter region of GPX4 and induces its expression, resulting in the suppression of ferroptotic cell death. Concordantly, TCF4 deficiency promotes cisplatin-induced ferroptosis in vitro and in vivo. Thus, we demonstrate that the aberrant activation of the Wnt/beta-catenin signaling confers ferroptosis resistance and suggests a potential therapeutic strategy to enhance chemo-sensitivity for advanced GC patients.
CANCER

