The St. Cloud State University baseball team completed the weekend sweep with a win over Minot State, the St. John's baseball team swept Augsburg and secured the no. 2 seed in the MIAC Tournament, the St. Cloud Norsemen took game two against Aberdeen, the Minnesota Twins shutout the Athletics, and the St. Ben's softball team came up short in their post-season run on Saturday. On Sunday, the Wild will face the Blues in game four and the Lynx will look to earn their first win of the season when they host Washington.

1 DAY AGO