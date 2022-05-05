ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Ellis, Hill, Kaufman by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. Up to 8 inches above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior County. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chester; Decatur; Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; McNairy; Tipton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 03:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds and blowing dust include Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Hayden, Ephrata, Othello, Moses Lake, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d`Alene, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, and Ritzville. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to between 40 and 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes the Pacific Coast Highway and Highway 101. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected, strongest in higher terrain and on the west sides of the islands. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Fisher, Haskell, Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Record breaking high temperatures of 103 to 106 degrees are expected. * WHERE...North of a line from San Angelo to Brownwood, including the Concho Valley and Big Country. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Record-breaking heat will be a significant hazard for anyone attending outdoor gatherings, such as graduations or sporting events.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lorain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 06:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 1100 AM EDT. Target Area: Lorain The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Black River At Elyria affecting Lorain County. For the Black River...including Elyria...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Elyria. * WHEN...Until late this morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding along the East Branch of the Black River on Foster Road in Penfield Township. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 AM EDT Sunday was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.9 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0 feet on 03/23/1955. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. Localized gusts from 50 to 60 mph are possible in the Black Mesa area and the Chuska Mountains near Buffalo Pass. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Areas within the Colorado River Valley, as well as the Black Mesa area and the Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MST this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may reduced visibilities at times, especially for areas north of the Mogollon Rim into the Navajo Nation.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northern Gila County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN GILA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Payson and Pine-Strawberry. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 02:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chinle Valley, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chinle Valley; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. Localized gusts from 50 to 60 mph are possible for areas immediately east of Flagstaff, including Doney Park and Interstate 40 from mile post 205 to mile post 225. * WHERE...Much of Northern and Central Arizona. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may reduced visibilities at times near the Grand Canyon and Page.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County, Western El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Western El Paso County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest and south central New Mexico, most of the Gila wilderness, and most of El Paso county. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is possible over southern zones along the International Border. Critical fire weather conditions can also be expected as a Red Flag is in effect.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean, Southeastern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 06:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Ocean and Southeastern Burlington Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest tide levels will occur around the times of high tides this afternoon and overnight tonight. However, tidal flooding may linger on back bays even between high tide cycles. Flooding impacts will likely be higher on back bays than the ocean front. Minor tidal flooding may linger with the Tuesday morning high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/02 PM 3.8 1.3 2.1 Minor 09/02 AM 4.0 1.5 1.8 Minor 09/03 PM 3.7 1.2 1.9 Minor 10/03 AM 3.7 1.2 1.6 Minor 10/04 PM 3.2 0.7 1.2 None
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

