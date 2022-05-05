ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Love Fair Food? Check Out the Food Truck Coming to Rochester

By Jessica Williams
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You know it is getting closer to summer in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois when the words "fair food" starts popping up in conversation. Well, this weekend in Rochester, fair food isn't a dream, it is a reality!. Fair Food is Popping Up in a Parking Lot This Weekend...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

There’s Only One City In America That’s Windier Than Rochester, Minnesota

"You know, It would be a pretty nice day, if it wasn't for the wind" ~Everyone that has ever lived in Rochester, Minnesota. Cold winter days in Rochester, Minnesota are much more bearable, Spring actually feels like spring, and the outdoors are much more enjoyable when we get a break from the howling winds. Unfortunately, conditions are rarely calm here. Rochester was again named one of the windiest cities in America.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

CAUTION: Watch Out For This Rochester, Minnesota Family

I just found the most adorable family in all of Minnesota! Ok, this family isn't a human family but is one that I spotted in Rochester, Minnesota by the Apache Mall that I know will make your heart smile. Unfortunately, unless we all work together to keep this family safe, they are in extreme danger.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Restaurants
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Rochester, MN
Food & Drinks
State
Illinois State
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
CBS Minnesota

Authorities: Missing Mankato Woman Spotted In Eagle Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 30-year-old Mankato woman has been spotted in Eagle Lake, according to Mankato officials. In an update Tuesday, Mankato Public Safety officials said missing person Nyawuor James Chuol was captured in surveillance video from a Casey’s gas station along Highway 14, which is within 10 miles east of Mankato. Investigators say the woman took a cab or rideshare to the store. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The images were taken at 8:45 p.m. on April 25, which is nearly two hours after Chuol’s family reported last seeing her. Chuol is described as 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) Investigators say Chuol has had no contact with family, and her phone appears to be turned off. No foul play is suspected in this case. Ground searches for her continued Tuesday, including the use of a drone and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Anyone with information is asked to call Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8744.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Gaines
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Bring Me The News

Luke Bryan's show at a Minnesota farm sells out fast

The Luke Bryan Farm Tour has sold out its general admission tickets in two of the six locations since they went on sale – with one of them being a stop in Eyota, Minnesota. Those who didn't get a chance to snag a ticket for the Sept. 24 show at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm may still be able to get tickets at the entrance the day of the show for $80. Parking passes are still available the day of the show as well for $20, according to the country singer's website.
EYOTA, MN
Power 96

Why Was Faribault’s Chef Jeff ‘Ambushed’ & ‘Threatened’ With Dog Food?

Things are getting hot in the kitchen! Faribault's famous Chef Jeff recently was leaving a training session, getting ready for his in-ring wrestling debut next week, when he was ambushed by Midwest All-Star Wrestling's Tag Team, The Bad Role Models, and their manager So Fresh. It was a close call for Chef LaBeau, as he was staring at a large can of Purina that was about to be opened up!
FARIBAULT, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Powdered Sugar#Food Drink#Love Fair Food#Mn Solem Concessions#Garlic Footlong
KDHL AM 920

Iowa to Host Three of the ‘Biggest Fireworks Shows in the World’

Both fireworks and live music lovers will delight in an event happening in Iowa this summer. Over a five-day period at the end of July and in early August, Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) will be holding its annual convention in central Iowa. Not only does that mean three fireworks displays that are 90-minutes each, but also three nights of live music.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

When Can You Legally Turn Left on a Red Light in Iowa?

It's painful to roll up to an intersection where you know you have to turn left, just to miss the green light. Having to turn left and wait for the light to change seems to take forever. I'm not sure what's worse, waiting for the arrow to turn green, or waiting for a train. Both are equally unbearable. Can you tell I'm impatient?
IOWA STATE
97X

This Wisconsin Town Was Named Among The Most Beautiful In America

Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kat Kountry 105

Largest Indoor Waterpark in America Opening in Minnesota Soon?

Construction on the largest indoor waterpark in America could start this summer in Minnesota and be ready for a 2024 opening. The proposed 320,000 square-foot waterpark, called Mystery Cove, would be built next to the Mall of America by the Triple Five Group, owners of the mall, and would include water slides, beaches, food hall, and there are plans for an attached hotel. Construction could start this summer and the waterpark could be open by 2024.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Comedy Club Finds New Home in Rochester

Fans of standup comedy will be excited to hear that Goonie’s Comedy Club is planning to reopen soon in Rochester. The original club closed in 2016, after a decade in downtown Rochester because the building they were operating in was sold. The club wasn’t dark for long as they...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Now Open…Another Coffee Shop in SE Rochester!

If you are craving a cup of coffee in Southeast Rochester, Minnesota, you will NOT have a problem finding a place to caffeinate. Another coffee shop is now open by Cub Foods and even offers a drive-thru experience. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Now Open in Rochester, Minnesota. Have you...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy