Corridor High School Named the Best in the State of Iowa

By Bob James
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last few years have definitely been tough on educators, but a new report should put a smile on the faces of everyone at one local high school, along with some other eastern Iowa ones that were very highly rated. Looking at the state of Iowa overall, here's what...

98.1 KHAK

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Iowa

It seems like everything has a list these days, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school soccer highlights and scores (5-6-22)

Boys’ Soccer ScoresSpencer 4, Bishop Heelan 2Sioux City North 3, Sioux City West 1Storm Lake 4, Unity Christian 1Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1, West Sioux 0 Girls’ Soccer ScoresBishop Heelan 1, Spencer 0Le Mars 6, Spirit Lake 2Unity Christian 4, Storm Lake 0West Sioux 3, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa middle schoolers protest Supreme Court draft on abortion

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - About 100 students at Northview Middle School in Ankeny walked out of class on Thursday in protest of the draft of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe V. Wade. They say they want to speak out about human rights, which could now be in...
ANKENY, IA
94.1 KRNA

No, An Iowa State Student Didn’t “Roast” Ben Shapiro, I Was There

I went to see Ben Shapiro last week in Stephens Auditorium on Iowa State University's campus. The event, put on by Young Americans for Freedom, was packed -- from the front row to the third balcony. The line for the event was out the door and around the auditorium -- several hundred people who wanted to enter were turned away due to the capacity of the venue.
IOWA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Wisconsin

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
WISCONSIN STATE
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
High School
Education
Politics
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
98.1 KHAK

State of Iowa to Pay $8 Million to Man Hit By Snowplow

A man who was struck by an Iowa snowplow three winters ago has reached an $8 million settlement with the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT). Terry Bunting of Silvis, Illinois had pulled off of Highway 67 in LeClaire, in Scott County, in January of 2019. While he was clearing the windshield of his tractor-trailer, he was struck by the blade of an IDOT snowplow. According to the Des Moines Register, the lawsuit filed by Bunting stated that after seeing him along the highway, the driver of the plow attempted to pull back the snowplow's blade. The suit claimed the driver pulled the wrong lever. Instead of the blade pulling back, it remained extended, striking Bunting.
SILVIS, IL
KCAU 9 News

Big cat caught on cougar cam in Iowa… again

"We've had several reports this winter of a mountain lion in Webster County," said Evelsizer. "As that area and this part of Dallas County are connected by the Des Moines River valley, this would suggest that one animal has been using the corridor for cover and food this winter."
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

When Can You Legally Turn Left on a Red Light in Iowa?

It's painful to roll up to an intersection where you know you have to turn left, just to miss the green light. Having to turn left and wait for the light to change seems to take forever. I'm not sure what's worse, waiting for the arrow to turn green, or waiting for a train. Both are equally unbearable. Can you tell I'm impatient?
IOWA STATE
