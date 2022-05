Cousins Nate and Mike Kinsella have a long, long history in underground music, both together and apart. Mike, along with his brother Tim, was part of Cap’n Jazz, the pioneering emo band that started in Chicago in 1989. After Cap’n Jazz broke up, Mike went on to form American Football, a band Nate joined years later when they reunited. The Kinsellas also played together in Joan Of Arc, and Nate played in Joan Of Arc offshoot Make Believe, while Mike has been making solo music for years under the name Owen, which Nate has helped ou with at times. Today, Nate and Mike announced a new band that they’ve started, a duo called LIES.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO