DETROIT – Two teenagers are set to be sentenced Friday on first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the 2021 killing of an Uber driver in Southwest Detroit. Devin McKee, 16, and Lanyah Brady, 15, are both being charged as adults with first-degree murder, carjacking and armed robbery causing serious injury in the death of a 60-year-old Uber driver from Southfield. Detroit police say the man, identified as Timothy Perkins, was found in an alley on Jan. 21, 2021 with fatal injuries.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO