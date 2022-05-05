ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

TEENS PILOT JUSTSERVE HIGH SCHOOL CLUB PROGRAM TO EMPOWER TEENS TO GIVE BACK

By Editor
franklinis.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN – Self-organized teen JustServe Clubs from Ravenwood, Centennial, Brentwood, Nolensville and Page High Schools are set to build bunk beds for the Nashville Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace on May 7th. Clubs have a goal of completing four volunteer projects for local non profits during...

