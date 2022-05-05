American Red Cross of Oklahoma opens shelter in aftermath of Seminole tornado

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Youth Volunteer Corps has added a therapy dog to its program, a six-month-old Australian Shepard mix named Elliott. “He will be used at nursing homes, literacy programs, veterans’ affairs and hopefully at some schools,” said Leslie Hamil, YVC director and Elliott’s handler. “Therapy dogs have shown to bring joy and comfort to nursing home patients, helping youth improve literacy with Read to A Dog programs, being around animals can help with loneliness, shyness, and much more. “As our youth are out in the community, we thought it would be great to add a therapy dog to help others.”

MUSKOGEE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO