The Southeast of Saline track and field teams finished out the 2022 regular seasons strong with a first and third-place finish at their first home track meet in 14 years. The boy's team wrapped up a dominant end-of-season run, winning each of their last three meets to make it five of seven on the year while the girl’s team tied their best finish of the season in third.

SALINA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO