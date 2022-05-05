ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Tom Cruise arrives by helicopter to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere on USS Midway

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” took place at the USS Midway aircraft carrier museum in San Diego, Calif. on Wednesday and leading actor Tom Cruise arrived in a personalized helicopter. The helicopter, bearing Cruise’s name along with the movie’s name and logo, landed atop the retired...

americanmilitarynews.com

