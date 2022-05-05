LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS 2022 LIVE: Tory council leader ‘goes home before the count concludes’ – as results begin to trickle in on night polls say Conservatives could lose 500 seats

Follow MailOnline's live coverage for all the updates on the 2022 local elections:

Lib Dems 'to triumph over Labour in Hull'

Liberal Democrat sources said the party had triumphed over Labour in Hull for the first time in 11 years.

The party is also '99% sure' that the Tories will lose control of West Oxfordshire - which includes ex-prime minister David Cameron's former seat Witney.

02:06

Tory councillors call for Boris Johnson to go

Antony Mullen, leader of the Conservatives of Sunderland Council, told BBC R4 that the best 'chance of reviving the Party's fortunes will be with a new leader'. Meanwhile, 340 miles away, grim-faced Tories in Portsmouth have warned 'Boris will have to go' if local election results are disappointing nationally.

02:00

Where things stand at 2am

Amid a flurry of results in the past hour, we're yet to see any significant change for either the Tories or Labour, who have both seen net losses in terms of their council seats so far. But it's worth remembering it's still very early. There has been no evidence of a Labour surge so far, as some polls had projected.

01:29

Labour 'confident' of snatching Barnet from the Tories

The leader of the Labour group on Barnet council said the party was confident of taking the council from the Tories.

Barry Rawlings told the BBC: 'I've been feeling confident for a while, I think we've had a very good campaign, got good candidates, it feels good on the streets.'

The north London borough has a large Jewish community and he said the 'stain' of anti-Semitism had been removed from the party under Sir Keir Starmer.

01:28

Labour reaction to holding Sunderland

01:25

Sadiq Khan arrives at historic Tory stronghold

The London Mayor turned up at Wandsworth, a Tory stronghold since 1978 that is being targeted by Labour this year. Political experts have claimed tonight that Margaret Thatcher's 'favourite council' will likely flip red for the first time in four decades.

01:06

Tory council leader 'throws in the towel'

The BBC reports the Conservative leader of Worcester Council, Simon Geraghty, has 'gone home' before the count had concluded as he warned his party expects to lose 'several seats'. Should the Tories lose more seats, Worcester could slip back into no overall control.

00:51

Minister: Picture looking rosier for Tories outside London

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said the picture was better for the Tories outside the capital.

He told the BBC: 'The further away you get from London, our sense is that the picture is better for us. We've certainly thrown everything at it.'

00:35

RESULT: SUNDERLAND HOLD (LAB)

Despite some concern that Labour could see its overall control of Sunderland slip, the party managed to hold on comfortably despite seeing its 11 seat majority cut to eight. One seat fell to the Liberal Democrats, who also took another spot on the council from the Conservatives.

00:04

Minister: Boris 'can win the next election'

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis shared his unequivocal support for the PM tonight. He told Sky News: 'I absolutely think we can win the next election, and I do think Boris Johnson is the right person to lead us into that. He has got those big decisions through Covid and internationally with Ukraine and other areas right since he has been Prime Minister.'

00:00

Counting continues as first expected results are just minutes away

Volunteers wait to begin counting the ballot papers in Boris Johnson's backyard of Westminster.

23:50

Conservatives brace 'to become Scotland's third party'

Scotland's Tories are tonight bracing themselves for their worst local election performance in a decade amid projected 'heavy losses' in all 32 local council elections, according to senior party sources. Should the Scottish Conservatives finish as the third largest party behind Labour, as expected internally, it would mark their biggest political defeat in the country in the past six elections.

23:46

Minister brushes off speculation Tories campaigned as 'local Conservatives'

Minister Rachel Maclean batted away suggestions that Tory council candidates had campaigned under 'Local Conservative' banners in order to distance themselves from Boris Johnson. Ms Maclean said she 'hadn't seen that' and the party's activists and volunteers were 'proud to be led by the Prime Minister'.

23:39

Further cracks in the Red Wall?

Meanwhile, Labour may face the prospect of further cracks appearing in its traditional Red Wall. Sunderland has been run by Labour since 1973 but now with just a six-seat majority, the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats are hoping to make enough gains to leave the council in no overall control. Sunderland's results are expected to be among the first to come in from around 2am.

23:31

Two more London councils among expected Tory casualties

Sources have warned that Barnet and Westminster could both join in the fracturing of once-safe Tory seats. If Wandsworth also falls, the results from the capital could soon add up to a grim night for Boris Johnson's party.

23:05

Sources: Tory stronghold 'will turn red'

Several political experts have already suggested it, but now a local Labour source has indicated Wandsworth, Margaret Thatcher's 'favourite council' and a Tory stronghold since 1978, will flip red for the first time in four decades. The result there is expected between 5 and 6am on Friday.

22:59

Boris: 'We're going to get our a***s kicked'

As the Conservatives prepare for a 'tough' set of results, the Prime Minister reportedly warned his Tory allies this morning that the party should brace itself for a poor showing in the 2022 local elections as opposition parties circled over the cost of living crisis and Partygate. Read the full story on MailOnline:

Ministers will hit the airwaves to argue Boris Johnson should stay on as Prime Minister - no matter how bad the poll results are.

22:38

Low turnout expected across London and South East

Each of the UK's political parties have warned of low voter turnout at polling stations in the capital and across the South East of England. The knock-on effects could be significant, with Barnet, Wandsworth and St Albans all key swing sites that could see big change come tomorrow.

22:30

Boris thanks Conservative supporters

22:26

Lib Dems weigh in on Boris Johnson's Conservatives

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: 'I’m so proud of all the Liberal Democrat candidates who have worked tirelessly throughout this campaign. They are a testament to the local community politics that fuels our party. I am optimistic that thanks to their hard work, the Liberal Democrats will gain ground in areas across the Blue Wall where voters are fed up of being taken for granted by the Conservatives. After knocking on hundreds of doors this election one thing is clear: people are sick of Boris Johnson's Conservatives. They have had enough of seeing their taxes hiked, sewage dumped in their rivers and local health services run into the ground.'

22:25

Labour MP 'proud of positive campaign'

Anneliese Dodds MP, Chair of the Labour Party, commenting on the close of polls, said: 'We are proud of the positive campaign we have run, based on a practical plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and the crime blighting our communities. Because we believe Britain deserves better. It’s going to be a long night and there will be ups and downs - we hold the majority of the seats up for election in England, so never expected big gains. These results will show the progress we have made thanks to Keir’s leadership since the disastrous 2019 election result. Labour is a renewed and confident party, making headway in England, Scotland and Wales. As we have shown throughout this campaign: Labour is your side, and we have the plan to deliver the security, prosperity, and respect that the British people deserve.'

22:09

Boris's Cabinet bites back

Ministers will hit the airwaves to argue Boris Johnson should stay on as Prime Minister - no matter how bad the poll results are, as grim projections warned the Tories could lose hundreds of councillors across the country. Click below for coverage from the Daily Mail's John Stevens and Martin Beckford:

Ministers will hit the airwaves to argue Boris Johnson should stay on as Prime Minister - no matter how bad the poll results are.

22:00

Ballot boxes slam shut

Polling stations across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland officially closed at 22.00 BST as the counting now begins for the 2022 local elections. The first provisional results are expected to start trickling in just after midnight.

The Conservatives went into today's council elections in England, Scotland and Wales fearful of a hammering in the wake of the Partygate scandal.

21:40

What would success look like for the UK's main political parties?

Analysis for the New Statesman estimated that the Tories will be stripped of around 200, and most of the pain will be in Scotland, Wales and central London. But Labour could actually go backwards in England outside of the capital - something that would be seized on by No10 as evidence that the Red Wall is holding up.

21:23

Northern Ireland braces for political turmoil

Hardline republicans Sinn Fein - who want a united Ireland - are favorites to become the largest party in the power-sharing executive for the first time in its history, overtaking the Democratic Unionist Party. Read the full story on MailOnline:

The hardline republicans are favorites to become the largest party in the power-sharing executive for the first time, overtaking the Democratic Unionist Party.

20:50

Dominic Cummings: 'Vote Tory = more taxes, regulation, sh*t bureaucracy'

Boris Johnson's former aide Dominic Cummings hasn't held back in his comments regarding the Prime Minister and his party today. The SPAD-turned-blogger accused the Conservatives of being 'politically, & organisationally rancid' in a Twitter tirade. Read the full story on MailOnline:

Vote Leave mastermind Dominic Cummings this afternoon urged Remains, Brexiteers and those on the left and right of politics to join forces to deliver 'regime change'.

20:43

When can I expect the first local election results in my area?

Midnight Friday: First results expected. Labour is hoping to do well in Conservative-run Bolton in Greater Manchester. The Tories could make gains in Basildon in Essex. Results from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, South Tyneside and Wigan will indicate if Labour’s vote is holding up in its northern strongholds.

From 2am: Sunderland has been run by Labour since 1973 but the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats are hoping to make enough gains to leave the council in no overall control. Both Labour and the Tories are battling for control of Hartlepool and Peterborough. Stevenage in Hertfordshire could show if Labour is making gains in commuter territory.

From 3am: First key results from London. Westminster is a Labour longshot and has been run by the Conservatives continuously since 1964. In both Hammersmith & Fulham and Redbridge the Tories are fighting to hold on to a dwindling number of councillors. Elsewhere Hull is a two-way fight between Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

From 4am: Two crucial results are due from the West Midlands. The Conservatives are defending a slim majority in Dudley and a larger one in Nuneaton & Bedworth; Labour hopes to make progress on both councils. Hillingdon is another Labour longshot in London and contains within its boundary the constituency of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

From 5am: Labour is hoping to retake Southampton from Conservative control and make gains in Derby. The Conservatives are defending Wandsworth in London which they have held since 1978.

By 7am: The final result is due from Conservative-run Barnet, Labour’s top target in London. All outstanding overnight results are also due.

Around 9am: Counting begins for a further 71 councils in England and all councils in Scotland and Wales.

From 12pm: Results likely to resume in England. The Green party is hoping to make gains in Conservative-controlled Solihull. Labour is hoping to do likewise in Tory-run Walsall. First results are also due from Scotland and for the mayoral elections in Hackney, Lewisham, Newham and Watford.

From 2pm: Two key councils in West Sussex are due to declare: Worthing, a top Labour target; and Crawley, where both the Tories and Labour are hoping to gain control. The Liberal Democrats could make gains in West Oxfordshire. East Renfrewshire is a three-way battle between the Conservatives, Labour and the SNP. First results are due from Wales.

From 3pm: Another key Conservative-Labour battleground, Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire, is due to finish counting. In Wales, Labour is looking to take control of Blaenau Gwent from a group of Independents, while Flintshire is a test of Tory popularity in an area in which they did well at the 2019 general election. Aberdeenshire will be a measure of Conservative support in Scotland, while all parties hope to pick up seats in Edinburgh

20:35

New poll suggests Tories could lose stronghold seats in London

The latest polling from Electoral Calculus paints a grim picture for the Conservatives. The survey is forecasting a swing of six percent as Labour holds onto 3,500 council seats, including gains in the traditional Tory strongholds of Wandsworth and Westminster in the capital. In all, the Tories could lose more than 500 seats in a generational battering at the ballot box.

20:26

MailOnline's guide to the local elections

MailOnline's Political Editor James Tapsfield shared this helpful guide as pollsters' expectations of the new political makeup of local authorities across the UK continue to vary wildly. Read more:

Boris Johnson has cast his own ballot in Westminster as Tories anxiously wait to assess the damage from the Downing Street scandal.