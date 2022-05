My family and I usually pick one weekend out of the summer to take a day trip to an area zoo. More often than not, it’s a trip to coal valley in Illinois to check out the Niabi Zoo! From feeding giraffes to enjoying the carousel, there is loads to do and a great place to spend a day out with the family. A quick 90 minute drive from Dubuque down 61 is all it takes. And this just so happens to be opening weekend at Niabi Zoo.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 18 DAYS AGO