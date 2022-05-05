ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Overwatch 2 beta will no longer insist that you play Reaper

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Most people in the Overwatch 2 beta are having a good time, whether they believe it’s a full-on sequel or something more like an annual Call of Duty release. Regardless, Blizzard is already patching the game to high heavens.

On Thursday, the 2.0.8.2 patch notes for Overwatch 2‘s first technical beta went up. Anyone that managed to secure one of those elusive Twitch drop keys will be happy to hear that one of the most annoying glitches has been fixed.

First off, Reaper will no longer be (sometimes) auto-selected before matches. Yes, it’s hilarious to imagine some poor Tracer or Somba main being forced into the resident edgelord’s shoes, but this glitch shouldn’t happen anymore. Much to the chagrin of meme enthusiasts everywhere.

Other general fixes include health packs correctly displaying timers, control point progress showing the correct color, volume tweaks, and much more. Most importantly, the quick play open queue is back.

There are also hero-specific fixes. Wrecking Ball won’t crash other players, which many fans should be pleased with. Meanwhile, Soldier 76’s Heavy Pulse Rifle shouldn’t inexplicably snap while the Tactical Visor is active. Symmetra mains will be thrilled to know that her turrets won’t be unusable if one is shot off into the horizon.

There were also some balance tweaks. Sojourn, the newest hero, has some nice buffs. The width of her railgun shots increased from 0.05m to 0.1m, and the cooldown time on her power slide was reduced from seven to six seconds. Most of the legacy cast didn’t receive many changes aside from Solider 76. The grizzled dad’s Heavy Pulse Rifle saw a damage reduction from 20 to 18, and his sprint speed is down from 50 to 40%.

There’s more, so check out the full patch notes on Overwatch 2‘s website here.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game #Overwatch 2 #Heavy Pulse Rifle
