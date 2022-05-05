ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

A Texas Man Is Caught Testing Out A Lawnmower Before Attempting To Steal It

By Sean Alan
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Port Arthur police are looking for a man, who broke into a resident’s home and tested out their lawnmower before attempting to steal it. KFDM is reporting that last month a man broke into someone’s home, and mowed the resident’s lawn without their consent. On Friday, April 1st, shortly before 8...

