Napa, CA

California's 'class of 1972' wineries continue to raise the bar

By Dave McIntyre
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifty years ago, much of what we now consider Northern California wine country consisted of plum orchards for prunes and groves of walnut trees. These were cash crops that replaced grape vines ripped out during Prohibition in the 1920s. A renaissance was already underway. Heitz Cellars, Robert Mondavi, Schramsberg,...

