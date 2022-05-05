Southern Belle Drive closure extended

KILLEEN, Texas (May 5, 2022) – The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division has extended the closing of Southern Belle Drive from Stagecoach Road to Sue Anne Drive through Wednesday, May 11, including overnights, weather permitting. The road is open to local traffic only.

The closure is to allow a contractor to install sanitary sewer services in the area.

The contractor has a traffic control plan in place and is detouring motorists around the work area. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.

If you wish to make inquiries, please contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at (254) 616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov. The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your patience and cooperation.