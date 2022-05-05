ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontier Airlines Begins Nonstop Miami-Kingston Service

By Helwing Villamizar
Cover picture for the articleDALLAS – Today, Frontier Airlines (F9) begins service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) in Kingston, Jamaica. The route marks the first time F9 has offered service to the Jamaican capital. Flights will...

IN THIS ARTICLE
