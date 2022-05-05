ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

These 13 books will make your two-year-old squeal with joy

By Amber Guetebier
Motherly
Motherly
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We independently select and share the products we love—and may receive a commission if you choose to buy. The idea of the “terrible twos” is an outdated concept. Two-year-olds are...

www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Related
Motherly

13 cute coloring pages for kids

It’s no secret that coloring is one the best sensory activities for children. Coloring promotes creativity and imagination, challenges kiddos to focus on one task at a time, improves fine motor skills, and can even double as an educational tool, too. Not to mention, it’s also a great activity for limiting screen time!
KIDS
Motherly

11 enchanting unicorn coloring pages for kids

No creature encompasses magic and imaginative storytelling quite like unicorns. If your child loves unicorns, and you’re looking for fun unicorn-themed activities aside from dress-up and playtime, how about tossing unicorn coloring pages into the mix? This brain-boosting activity gently prompts children’s imagination to take charge while simultaneously exercising their fine motor skills.
KIDS
Motherly

10 books for parenting toddlers that you need on your shelf for this big phase

Ah, toddlers. One minute they’re giggling nonstop over a pile of noodles, and the next they’re sobbing over the way you put their shoe on. From the inexplicable to the downright adorable, there is no denying that parenting a toddler is unlike any other stage of childhood development. And while it’s surely going to put your parenting skills to the test, the good news is there are plenty of other parents out there to empathize with and celebrate these years right along with you.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Upworthy

'Heartbreaker' dog stood up at his adoption party finds forever home after 225 days in the shelter

Luke, the 5-year-old pooch from Kent, England, has finally found a family. The former shelter dog earned the title "heartbreaker" in February this year when he made headlines for getting stood up at his Valentine's Day-themed adoption party. As news of the poorly attended event—organized by the Battersea Brands Hatch shelter—spread worldwide, the pup's story of being unlucky in love touched many who felt "shattered," the shelter said in a press release. Soon, they started receiving mountains of mail from Luke's growing fanbase, including toys, handwritten love notes, donations and letters expressing their interest in adopting the canine.
PETS
InspireMore

“That Is Love.” Horse Gallops Over To Comfort Crying Little Girl.

If you’re lucky enough to be raised around horses, you know how blessed you are. Horses may be big, but they’re often gentle giants with unique personalities and surprising intelligence. Research shows that horses can recognize their owners and pick up on non-verbal cues humans don’t even know they’re sending. They can sense human emotions and moods and can communicate their wants and needs to both humans and other horses.
ANIMALS
Chip Chick

Her Mom Threw Out The Dress That She Bought With Her Own Money To Wear To Prom

A teen girl came across a stunning gown from the 90s at a vintage shop near her, and she quickly paid for it with her very own money. She works close to 7 days a week, and so she happily forked over the cash for the dress so that she could wear it to her prom. She paid for the dress, took it home, and tried it on. She was so thrilled to see that the dress was a perfect fit for her, and she fell in love with it. When her mom saw the dress that she picked out for prom...
LIFESTYLE
Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Community Policy