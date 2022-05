Mother's Day is coming up this Sunday, May 8th, 2022. An average of $225 will be spent on Mother's Day this year. So just what does your Mom want for Mother's Day? You can start with a nice card. According to a survey by Lending Tree, 36% of moms would like to receive a card. Next on the list is spending time with family, with 32% of moms looking for that. If you are buying mom flowers or plants, 29% of the moms like receiving those items as a gift.

