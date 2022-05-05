ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Road Construction In Midland Odessa… Let’s Talk About What We Really Need Help With

By Gunner
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lots of road construction going on in Midland with the Loop 250 and 191 ramps that are being flipped around, in addition to the projects that have been underway in Odessa on 42nd street and headed toward downtown Midland on A Street near Golf Course rd, etc. Seems like everywhere you...

foxsports1510.com

Comments / 2

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Tips To Help Get Your Kids Prepared for STAAR Testing In Midland-Odessa

'Tis the season, yes parents, it is that time of year. We have STAAR testing going on all around the Permian Basin and no matter what age or what our little ones may say, they do still get nervous and anxious about testing. I know mine do whether they let on or not. So in order to relieve their fears and help take a little pressure off of our little ones, here are some tips to help get them prepared.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Bring ‘Em With-These are the 23 Pet-Friendly Restaurants in Midland Odessa

As a pet owner, it already breaks my heart all the time that they spend much of the day home alone while we're at work. With such short little lives that seem to pass by so fast-I'm all for having your pet with you as much as you possibly can. If you've taken the time to train your pet, and they are a good citizen in public (well socialized and don't freak out around people or other pets), then by all means bring them with! As long as they are well behaved and won't disrupt other people's time out-then I look forward to the streets and businesses filled with everyone's fur babies... So the next time you come home from work, don't feel much like cooking and think "Hey! Let's go out!", keep these places in mind, grab the leash, and go for a ride! Here are some area restaurants in the Midland Odessa area that welcome your pets along with you when dining out:
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

What Makes Pecos Cantaloupes So Good, and Where to Get Them in Midland/Odessa

Summer is approaching and summer means that Pecos cantaloupes will be readily available soon. But what makes them so good, and where can you find them. According to Texas Co-op Power, the reason the cantaloupes are so good is because of the combination of potassium, magnesium, and calcium salts in the soil that give the cantaloupes their sweetness and makes them the most delicious melons in the world.
PECOS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
Odessa, TX
Government
Midland, TX
Traffic
City
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Where To Find Bubble Tea/Boba In Midland-Odessa

If someone asked you if you wanted a bubble tea would you know what they were talking about? I asked a couple of friends before typing this article and one said 'you mean boba?' And the other puzzled, said, 'what's that?' Up until a few years ago I was the same way, had never even heard of bubble tea but today is a very different story. I crave it! And it is not unusual to see the younger generation walking around with a bubble tea drink in hand like I used to drink soda back in the day.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#You Drive#All The Way#The Way Back#Urban Construction#Loop
LoneStar 92

Sit For The Red Light-How Texas Law Differs From Other States For Bikers

Sitting at traffic lights here in the Midland Odessa area can be tedious. The lights seem to take FOREVER to change, especially if you are waiting at a red light around one of the highways or Loops here. You may as well bring a book to read while you wait for the green to come back your way. Seriously. And that's if you're in a car or truck--with the sensors recognizing you are there. Now, imagine you're riding a motorcycle. Sitting there forever just got a whole lot worse. Those aren't the lightest machines to balance on two legs for extended periods of time. That's why-in MOST states-it is 100% LEGAL for a motorcycle to run a red light as long as conditions are safe and clear for them to do so. The law mostly exists because not all traffic lights everywhere have sensors that pick them up. They pick up heavier vehicles, but not bikes.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy