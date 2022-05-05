ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Microscopic fabric evolution and macroscopic deformation response of gangue solid waste filler considering block shape under different confining pressures

By Liang Chen
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe irregular shape of gangue blocks will affect the coordination structure between blocks in the crushed gangue accumulation body, and then affect the engineering mechanical properties of crushed gangue in the process of load-bearing compression. In this paper, through CT scanning experiment, particle flow numerical simulation experiment, and comprehensive application of...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Investigation of ultra-precision planing process to fabricate high luminance retroreflector based on cutting force and tool vibration analysis

In ultra-precision planing process, the analysis of the critical depth of cut (DOC) is required to reduce the edge blunt and micro burrs produced by size effect which decreases of the effective area for high luminance retroreflector. However, since the machining characteristics are different according to cutting tool shape, machining material, and cutting condition, determine of the critical DOC is difficult without a comparison of machined surfaces under various DOC measured by ultra-high resolution measuring instrument. In this study, the critical DOC was analyzed using cutting force and tool vibration signals. The specific cutting energy was calculated by cutting force and cross-sectional area to analyze the stress variation according to DOC. Also, acceleration signals were converted to frequency spectrum that analyze dominant vibrating direction of the cutting tool by variation of cutting characteristic. It was confirmed that the method of using tool vibration more effective and accurate than specific cutting energy through validation of the comparison between results from analyze of the vibration signals and direction measuring surfaces. The master mold with area of 250Â mm2 was manufactured by applying analyzed critical DOC. In addition, the high luminance characteristic of a retroreflection film press formed by the master mold was confirmed.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modulation of thermometric performance of single-band-ratiometric luminescent thermometers based on luminescence of Nd activated tetrafluorides by size modification

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09912-4, published online 07 April 2022. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by National Science Center Poland (NCN) under Project No. UMO-2019/33/N/ST5/00011.". "This work was supported by National Science Center Poland (NCN) under Project No. UMO-2019/33/N/ST5/00011....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Physics-informed attention-based neural network for hyperbolic partial differential equations: application to the Buckley"“Leverett problem

Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have enabled significant improvements in modelling physical processes described by partial differential equations (PDEs) and are in principle capable of modeling a large variety of differential equations. PINNs are based on simple architectures, and learn the behavior of complex physical systems by optimizing the network parameters to minimize the residual of the underlying PDE. Current network architectures share some of the limitations of classical numerical discretization schemes when applied to non-linear differential equations in continuum mechanics. A paradigmatic example is the solution of hyperbolic conservation laws that develop highly localized nonlinear shock waves. Learning solutions of PDEs with dominant hyperbolic character is a challenge for current PINN approaches, which rely, like most grid-based numerical schemes, on adding artificial dissipation. Here, we address the fundamental question of which network architectures are best suited to learn the complex behavior of non-linear PDEs. We focus on network architecture rather than on residual regularization. Our new methodology, called physics-informed attention-based neural networks (PIANNs), is a combination of recurrent neural networks and attention mechanisms. The attention mechanism adapts the behavior of the deep neural network to the non-linear features of the solution, and break the current limitations of PINNs. We find that PIANNs effectively capture the shock front in a hyperbolic model problem, and are capable of providing high-quality solutions inside the convex hull of the training set.
MATHEMATICS
#Solid Waste#Evolution#Waste Disposal#Wastes#Res#Flac Pfc3d#Triaxial Compression
Nature.com

Analyzing historical and future acute neurosurgical demand using an AI-enabled predictive dashboard

Characterizing acute service demand is critical for neurosurgery and other emergency-dominant specialties in order to dynamically distribute resources and ensure timely access to treatment. This is especially important in the post-Covid 19 pandemic period, when healthcare centers are grappling with a record backlog of pending surgical procedures and rising acute referral numbers. Healthcare dashboards are well-placed to analyze this data, making key information about service and clinical outcomes available to staff in an easy-to-understand format. However, they typically provide insights based on inference rather than prediction, limiting their operational utility. We retrospectively analyzed and prospectively forecasted acute neurosurgical referrals, based on 10,033 referrals made to a large volume tertiary neurosciences center in London, U.K., from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown period until October 2021 through the use of a novel AI-enabled predictive dashboard. As anticipated, weekly referral volumes significantly increased during this period, largely owing to an increase in spinal referrals (p"‰<"‰0.05). Applying validated time-series forecasting methods, we found that referrals were projected to increase beyond this time-point, with Prophet demonstrating the best test and computational performance. Using a mixed-methods approach, we determined that a dashboard approach was usable, feasible, and acceptable among key stakeholders.
HEALTH
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY

