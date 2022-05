Believe it or not, this colourful racer came from the mind that brought you Gran Turismo... Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Legendary Japanese game designer Kazunori Yamauchi is so synonymous with the painstakingly authentic Gran Turismo series, it's difficult to imagine that there was a time when he wasn't fettling increasingly micron-perfect recreations of every variant of the R32 Skyline. Bizarrely enough though, before the very first GT game landed on PlayStation in 1997, Yamauchi's previous effort was Motor Toon Grand Prix 2, a luridly coloured cartoon racer. It's a bit like discovering that the Dutch Master Rembrandt began his artistic journey with crudely drawn willies in a biology textbook.

