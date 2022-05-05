Help Us Plan Daly City’s Future Housing

The City is drafting the “Housing Element” – the plan that identifies policies and programs that address housing needs and fair housing over the next eight years.

Join one of our virtual workshops to learn more and discuss the Housing Element:

Thurs, May 19 6-8pm

Thurs, June 2 6-8pm

Visit https://bit.ly/dchousingelement to join either of the workshops hosted on zoom.

Questions? Contact Michael Van Lonkhuysen in the Planning Division at (650) 991-8158.

View the Housing Element workshop flyer.