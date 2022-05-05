ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bitcoin, Crypto Tumble in Tech Stock Rout

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3xpb_0fUFzfub00

Cryptocurrency prices plummeted Thursday as investors looked to the near impact of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes.

Bitcoin was down 8.8% to $36,308, at last check, well off its record high of $69,044.77 in November. Ethereum lost 6.8% to $2,744 and dogecoin was off 4.53% to $0.129068.

'Bitcoin is the Solution'

Over on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 1,063 points, or 3.1% to 32,997, while the S&P 500 lost 3.56% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 5%.

Cryptocurrencies have been moving in tandem with stocks, particularly the tech sector.

"There’s carnage across financial markets and crypto is no exception," Luzi Ann Santos, markets expert and editor with Finder. "On a day when you have the Nasdaq down almost 5% and the S&P 500 slumping 3.6%, you’d have a lot of fund managers scrambling to sell assets that could help them cover losses."

"That means booking whatever gains they’ve had in the crypto market to cover those losses in the stock market," Santos added, "and that’s why we’re seeing red across the board."

Michael Saylor, founder and CEO of MicroStrategy (MSTR) - Get MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A Report and a bitcoin evangelist, stuck by the cryptocurrency, tweeting "the pundits see the problem, yet proffer no solutions. #Bitcoin is the solution."

'A Peculiar Situation'

MircoStrategy posted a first quarter net loss of $130.8 million compared with $110 million in the same period in 2021.

Investors fear recession after the Federal Reserve confirmed it is entering a period of drastic monetary tightening to curb inflation.

The Fed lifted its Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points, to a range of 0.75% to 1%, its largest rate hike in more than two decades.

The central bank also confirmed plans to reduce its $8.9 trillion balance sheet, with $47.5 billion in sales starting on June 1 with a cap its monthly asset sales at $95 billion, comprised of $60 billion in Treasury bonds and $35 billion in mortgage bonds.

"The Fed now finds itself in a peculiar situation where it’s forced to implement aggressive policy tightening at a time when economic indicators are beginning to soften," said Peter Essele, head of portfolio management, Commonwealth Financial Network. "The Fed has indicated its preference for a soft landing; however, if history is any indication, the Fed often misses the mark and things end with a thud."

Essele added that "the performance of recent equity markets would suggest that investors aren’t too convinced the Fed can engineer a parachute landing this time around with the economy."

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Dow tumbles 1,000 points for the worst day since 2020, Nasdaq drops 5%

Stocks pulled back sharply on Thursday, completely erasing a rally from the prior session in a stunning reversal that delivered investors one of the worst days since 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,063 points, or 3.12%, to close at 32,997.97. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 4.99% to finish at 12,317.69, its lowest closing level since November 2020. Both of those losses were the worst single-day drops since 2020.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Tech#The Federal Reserve#Dogecoin#Cryptocurrencies#Microstrategy#Mstr
TheStreet

Crashing Stocks? What You Should Do

The stock market's off to an ugly start this year. Stick to your strategy and remember your financial goals. The stock market rallied 5% from its lows on Monday through Thursday, only to fall more than 3% today, resulting in the second down 3% day for the S&P 500 in one week.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CNBC

Bitcoin jumps to $40,000 after Fed chair Powell rules out bigger rate hikes

The price of bitcoin climbed about 6% Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised rates by half a point —the biggest hike in about 20 years — as expected. Bitcoin began climbing ahead of the end of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting. The half-point hike was widely expected by many. Its surge accelerated after Fed Chair Jerome Powell ruled out the possibility of a 75-basis-point increase.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Amazon dominates the e-commerce and cloud computing markets, both of which are growing quickly. PayPal is the most accepted digital wallet, and the company is monetizing Venmo more effectively. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stock market has not hit bottom yet, expert says

Eddie Ghabour, the co-founder of Key Advisors Group LLC, argued on Thursday as U.S. stocks tanked that the market has not yet hit bottom. The wealth advisor provided the insight on "Varney & Co." on Thursday as U.S. stocks gave back nearly all of the gains from Wednesday's Fed-fueled rally.
STOCKS
CNBC

Dollar dips before Fed announcement, Aussie gains after rate hike

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as investors evaluated how much of the Federal Reserve's expected move to hike rates this week and beyond was already priced in. The dollar index hit a 20-year high last week on expectations the U.S. central bank will be...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street tumbles as investors fret over bigger Fed rate hikes

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended Thursday sharply lower amid a broad sell-off, as investor sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike the previous day would not be enough to tame surging inflation. All three main Wall Street benchmarks erased gains made...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies That Could Soar

The Sandbox is tapping into the massive opportunity in blockchain-based metaverse development. Elrond aims to disrupt the market for decentralized applications. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
85K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy