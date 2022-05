Any professional athlete in a large market has to understand that the fans will let you know when you are struggling. They will especially let you know when you are slashing .210/.293/.296 with no homers after signing a massive 6-year, $140 million dollar contract with the Boston Red Sox over the offseason. The fans in Boston are a passionate bunch and they love their sports, whether it’s the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, or Bruins. And Trevor Story has found that out the hard way.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO