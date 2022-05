We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As many couples are finally getting to exchange vows with loved ones after two years of delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it might be top of mind to find the perfect gift for the soon-to-be newlyweds in your life. The wedding pros at Zola have shared their top gifting trends for 2022, and it’s clear that couples are adding plenty of personal touches to their registries ahead of their much-awaited celebrations.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO