Fort Collins, CO

Rams Face Rebels in Final Road Test

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rams will hit the road for the final time when they take on UNLV in a three-game weekend series May 6-8. The first game of the series is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., MT with game two at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The series finale will happen on Sunday with the...

KOLO TV Reno

Late inning meltdown dooms Wolf Pack in 13-7 loss to Fresno State

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada softball dropped the second game of its latest series against the Fresno State Bulldogs 13-7 Saturday afternoon. Freshman Ellie Garcia recorded the loss for the Pack. Garcia came on in the 6th inning to relieve Tyra Clary. Garcia gave up five hits, eight runs (three earned), and one strikeout. Clary went on in the 4th inning for starting pitcher Blake Craft, giving up four hits, three runs (three earned), and one strikeout. Craft gave up five hits, two runs (two earned), and two strikeouts. Freshman Makayla Webber also made an appearance in the circle and gave up two hits.
FRESNO, CA
Fort Collins, CO

