Rams Face Rebels in Final Road Test

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada softball dropped the second game of its latest series against the Fresno State Bulldogs 13-7 Saturday afternoon. Freshman Ellie Garcia recorded the loss for the Pack. Garcia came on in the 6th inning to relieve Tyra Clary. Garcia gave up five hits, eight runs (three earned), and one strikeout. Clary went on in the 4th inning for starting pitcher Blake Craft, giving up four hits, three runs (three earned), and one strikeout. Craft gave up five hits, two runs (two earned), and two strikeouts. Freshman Makayla Webber also made an appearance in the circle and gave up two hits.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO