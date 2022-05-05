ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alzheimer’s disease: The brain mechanisms behind apathy

By Deep Shukla
Medical News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study in mice has uncovered a mechanism that could explain the symptoms of apathy in AD. These findings could inform the development of treatments for neuropsychiatric symptoms associated with AD. A new study in mice suggests that the symptoms of apathy observed in AD could be caused...

