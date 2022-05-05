ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OHIO HIDDEN GEM: Check Out This Huge Flea Market in the Heart of Amish Country

By Barb Birgy
WBKR
WBKR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How about a weekend road trip? The Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market is a treasure hunter's dream come true in Sugar Creek, Ohio. They offer 70,000 sq. ft. of shopping, food, beautiful scenery, and tons of family fun. Here's a sneak peek inside of the ultimate flea market experience!....

wbkr.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Sugarcreek, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Berlin, OH
24/7 Wall St.

25 Clothing Brands That Are Still Made in America

Globalization and the offshoring of manufacturing can be sensitive topics. In the last 50 years, the United States has lost millions of industrial jobs, leading to heated debates about economic competitiveness and the benefits of free trade. And while this trend has helped lift some countries out of poverty, it can be argued that it […]
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea Markets#Yard Sales#Amish Country#The Walnut Creek
InspireMore

15 More Astounding Secondhand Finds That Have The Thrifting Community Raving

In case you missed it, we recently discussed how people who love thrifting have a talent for making it look easy. Now, we’re back with even more jaw-dropping finds! But the ones we’re sharing today all come from the same place: Weird Second-Hand Finds on Instagram. This page is dedicated to sharing some of the strangest (and coolest) items people have discovered through thrifting, and we’re excited to show you some of our favorites below!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Berlin, DE
yankodesign.com

This retro-inspired travel trailer with tastefully renovated interiors is embodiment of color and space utilization

Recognizing your strength and using it to help the like-minded is not an easy thing to pull off. However, this husband-wife duo of Ron and Shayna behind Darlin’ Trailers is doing it to perfection. Drawing from their own experience of living in an RV full time, the couple’s now helping new travel trailer adaptors renovate and rework their mobile home for ‘full-time living or vacation adventures.’ Hudson being a tasteful example!
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Farm and Dairy

3 Bedroom home, vehicles, furniture, appliances, antiques, stoneware, and misc.

Attached 2 car garage, Outbuilding, and Shed. Vehicles: 2003 F-250 Powerstroke with gooseneck hitch (270k miles) Guns: HiPoint mJK45, H&R m949 .22cal with holster, Ithaca m72 saddle gun .22, Browning m69 12ga, Marlin m80 .22 SLLR Bolt Action, Marlin m60SS .22LR, Daisy m25 BB gun, cap guns, Furniture: 3 piece dark cherry full bedroom set, 3 piece adjustable king bedroom set, dining table with 6 chairs, full bed, 4 drawer dresser, bookshelves, end tables, recliner chairs, nightstands, entertainment center, Appliances: GE Washer and dryer, 2 chest freezers, power air fryers, Household: Beer Steins, assortment of books, Disney movies, wall clock, kitchen accessories, Stoneware: Hamilton Jones #4 Greensboro PA, Hamilton #4, #4 jars, McCoy ovenproof plates, tea pitcher, Glassware: Almond Flair Japan Dishes, Atlas canning jars, Ball canning jars, soda pop bottles, corningware, Antiques: Magic chef gas range, Victrola record player, wicker bottom chair, antique croquet, tin cans, two guitars, assortment of games and toys, chest of drawers, insulators, cabbage cutter, National Washboard CO., mop bucket, French fry cutter, Oneida silverware, white sewing machines, Tools: Craftsman 6inch bench grinder, WEN single speed all saw, Craftsman 4hp 25gal air compressor, Craftsman ratchet set, Black and Decker circular saw.
CARS
WLWT 5

Tom Hanks stops for photo while filming movie in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department got a surprise photo op from Tom Hanks during his movie filming on Thursday. The police department posted on Facebook a picture with the Oscar winner with the caption "Look who stopped by for a moment." Hanks has been filming for his...
TOLEDO, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

New Hobby Lobby location coming to Northeast Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Fans of craft store Hobby Lobby have something to celebrate with the news the company is adding another Northeast Ohio location. The new 55,000-square foot construction is going in where the former Burlington was on Everhard Road Northwest at Belden Village Commons. The company is hoping for a July opening and […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy