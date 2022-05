We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Traditional Mexican food is known for its deep and powerful flavors — and specialized kitchen tools and equipment are to thank for its unique taste, transforming the medley of fresh ingredients into irresistible dishes. These tools help get certain textures, flavors, and shapes just right. When it comes to making the recipes I learned from my abuelita, there are a number of kitchen essentials I can’t do without, which I highly suggest considering to elevate your Mexican culinary creations.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO