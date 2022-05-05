ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

A Texas Man Is Caught Testing Out A Lawnmower Before Attempting To Steal It

By Sean Alan
NewsTalk 1290
NewsTalk 1290
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Port Arthur police are looking for a man, who broke into a resident’s home and tested out their lawnmower before attempting to steal it. KFDM is reporting that last month a man broke into someone’s home, and mowed the resident’s lawn without their consent. On Friday, April 1st, shortly before 8...

newstalk1290.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lawn, TX
The Independent

Texas mother shoots burglar dead after he broke into her home while her three children were inside

A mother shot and killed a suspected burglar who was trying to break into her home in Texas while her three children were inside, according to authorities.The burglary gone wrong unfolded at around 10pm on Thursday night in the southeast side of San Antonio when the man allegedly entered the backyard of the woman’s home through an opening in a fence from a local park, reported ABC12.The intruder then tried to enter the home through the laundry room at the back of the house.Police said the woman, who is in her 30s, was home alone with her three children at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Mowers#Property Crime#Kfdm
Daily Mail

'If you're still alive get the hell out - run': Ex-girlfriend of 6ft 9in 'monster' warns his jail guard lover, 56, who sprung him from Alabama prison to turn herself in because 'she's disposable to him' as pair remain at large armed with AR-15 and shotgun

The ex-girlfriend of a 6ft 9in 'monster' who was sprung from a prison with the help of a female jail guard has begged her to flee the killer as they remain on the run. The woman, who has not been named but was shot by Casey White in 2015, warned Vicky White she was 'disposable' to the murderer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
NME

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Kidd Creole jailed for 16 years for fatal stabbing of homeless man

Kidd Creole, a founding member of the pioneering rap group Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for stabbing a homeless man to death. The rapper, real name Nathaniel Glover, was found guilty of manslaughter last month for the death of John Jolly, who was stabbed twice in the chest with a steak knife on a New York City street in August 2017. He died in hospital shortly after.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy