Want a dog, but don't know what to get? Here are dogs that are meant for summer living and we have some brutal summers here in Wichita Falls. I have always had a dog in my life. Living here in Wichita Falls, I have learned that not all dogs like those hot summer days. I used to have an English Bulldog who did not like August here. Two minutes outside and he's panting wanting to get back into the air conditioning. Today I decided to see what dogs do best in hot environments.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO