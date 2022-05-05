ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Local Steals and Deals: Smart technology with Rush Charge Trident, ChargeHub, and KeySmart Pro

By Local Steals and Deals
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rob7q_0fUFCjlO00
Smart technology from Local Steals and Deals Tech gadgets are all about making life easier. We’ve got chargers from Rush Charge and ChargeHub that will keep you connected no matter where you are.

29 April, 2022

Smart technology with Rush Charge Trident, ChargeHub, and KeySmart Pro

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings:

  1. Use the links provided below.
  2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Smart technology from Rush Charge, ChargeHub, and KeySmart offer quick solutions to everyday problems.

Tech gadgets are all about making life easier. We’ve got chargers from Rush Charge and ChargeHub that will keep you connected no matter where you are. The KeySmart Pro keeps your keys organized and gives you peace of mind knowing that you’ll never lose them again! Grab these deals at up to 50% off at Local Steals and Deals!

Rush Charge Trident

Deal: $44.99

Retail: $60.00

(While supplies last)

25%Off

Keep your devices charged anywhere you go with the portable Rush Charge Trident. It’s the ultimate wireless device with a high-quality power bank that’s capable of charging everything quickly. There’s no need for extra cables and it features three of the most commonly used inputs on one device. Just plug in and charge with no hassle. The best part? It’s 25% off!

ChargeHub

Deal: $39.99-$59.99

Retail: $79.94-$129.99

(While supplies last)

50%-54%Off

ChargeHub has a couple of bundles that are amazing deals if you’re looking for a charging solution. They require only one outlet and can charge up to 6 devices! They both come with charging cables and are perfect for charging compatible laptops, phones, tablets, speakers, and more. Get up to 54% off!

KeySmart Pro with Tile

Deal: $59.99

Retail: $119.98

(While supplies last)

50%Off

When opening your bag, you’re likely to hear the jingle of way too many keys, all on one tiny keychain. And you probably struggle to find the one key you’re looking for. KeySmartPro with Tile will keep you organized. It fits up to 14 keys and comes with a free Tile app that allows you to find your KeySmart Pro on a map. You can also use it to find your phone. It keeps your keys neatly tucked away and helps you lose the jingle! It’s a BOGO! Buy one for yourself and get one free for a friend!

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Charge Three Devices At Once With This Powerful 3-In-1 Charger

People today rely on technology so much that it’s difficult to remember the days when some type of electronic device wasn’t tethered to their hands, wrists, or hips. Cell phones are no longer the only must-have device they laid claim to being just a decade ago. Smartwatches and Airpods have claimed their rightful spaces on the Mount Rushmore of wearable technology.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple's iPad mini is $100 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

As the first week of May comes to a close, a number of our favorite gadgets remain on sale, with some at record-low prices. Apple's latest iPad mini is the cheapest we've seen it at $400, while most AirPods have been discounted. Also, a bunch of Kindles are on sale at Amazon and you can still pick up a Roomba from iRobot for hundreds of dollars less than usual. Here are the best tech deals this week that you can still get today.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

The best cheap tech gifts: Top gadgets under $100

No matter if you need to give a gift for a birthday, a graduation, an anniversary, or any other holiday, you don't need to spend.a fortune on a great gift. With the huge range of tech gadgets and accessories on the market -- ranging from smart home devices to gadgets that make working from home slightly easier—you can find something at an affordable price for any occasion.
ELECTRONICS
Hussnain Wattoo

LED Wireless Mouse, Uiosmuph G12 Slim Rechargeable Wireless Silent Mouse, 2.4G Portable USB Optical Wireless Computer

LED Wireless Mouse, Uiosmuph G12 Slim Rechargeable Wireless Silent Mouse, 2.4G Portable USB Optical Wireless Computer Mice with USB Receiver and Type C Adapter (Matte Black) Connectivity TechnologyUSBRecommended Uses For ProductOffice, GamingBrandUiosmuphCompatible DevicesLaptop, Personal ComputerSpecial FeatureSilent and Durable Click, LED Breathing Light.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Chargehub#Local Steals And Deals
TechRadar

Best 75-inch 4K TVs in 2022

When it comes to getting a cinematic experience, the best 75-inch TVs can deliver something significantly closer to what you'd see at the cinema when stacked up against smaller models. Having a TV of this size really has its advantages. Not only are details more noticeable thanks to the super-sized...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
CNET

LG's Incredible 65-inch C1 OLED TV Hits Its Lowest Price Yet for a Limited Time Only

Update 5/3 12.46 p.m. ET: This deal has now sold out, but the TV is still available at other outlets such as Amazon for $1,700. The 65-inch LG C1 OLED is a stand-out TV and, at its current price at Amazon's deals site Woot, it's also a great value. It usually retails at $1,800, with sale prices currently hovering at about $1,700 at Amazon and Target. However, Woot is offering the same brand-new television at the low price of $1,580 until it sells out.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Snag a massive 70-inch TV while it’s $400 off at Best Buy

No home theater is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your next 4K TV purchase, we’ve found one of the best 70-inch TV deals just for you. The LG 70-inch NanoCell 4K Smart TV is down to just $700 at Best Buy, making it one of the best Best Buy TV deals as well. That price is good for massive $400 savings, as this 4K TV typically costs $1,100. Free delivery is included with your purchase, a nice bonus on such a large piece of tech, making it one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find out there right now.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 55-inch TV deal is at Walmart today

Nowadays, you don’t have to break the bank to get a big-screen 4K TV. Since high-quality display technology is becoming more affordable, we’re always on the lookout for the best 4K TV deals. One of our favorite offers is available right now at Walmart. You can pick up this 55-inch RCA 4K Smart TV for only $278, a $161 discount from the regular price of $439. That’s an absolute steal of a price, and easily one of the best Walmart TV deals you can get today. Keep reading to discover why this TV is worth considering.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon's Massive 1-Day Sale Has Laptops, Keyboards, Monitors and More for Under $300 (Update: Expired)

Update: This discount has expired and most of the items have returned to regular retail pricing. Looking to upgrade your gaming setup, or just make some improvements to your home office? Then right now is the time to do it. Today only, Amazon is offering hundreds off on a huge selection of laptops and PC accessories. You can shop discounts of up to 48% on everything from keyboards to monitors to hard drives, and even deals on laptops and 2-in-1s. This sale only runs until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get all your orders in before then.
RETAIL
SPY

The Best Tablets Provide Laptop Power in Tablet Form

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The best ablets fill that gap between your laptop and your smartphone. The long battery life and large displays are great for binge-watching your favorite movies and shows on cross country flights and road trips. Plus, they are easy to pack around, especially since tablets are generally lightweight and sport a slim profile you can easily slip in and out of a bag. When you really get into the nitty-gritty of the capabilities, the...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

The 14 Best Flat-Screen TVs That Don’t Cost a Small Fortune

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for the best flat-screen TVs of 2022? You’ve found them. Shopping for a new TV can be frustrating, especially if you’re working with a modest budget. It seems that all of the best smart TVs have outrageous price tags, but if you’re willing to go with smaller screen options or lesser-known brands, you can still snag an affordable flat-screenff TV without breaking the bank. Even the big companies like Samsung, Sony and LG...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Bose Portable Smart Speaker Review: A Compact Speaker With Sound Befitting the Bose Name

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. From noise-canceling headphones to true wireless earbuds, Bose’s presence is everywhere in the audio space  Nearly one and a half years after its release, the Bose Portable Smart Speaker continues to be a prized darling in the smart speaker space. But why? Well, because it’s one of the few options with a built-in battery for on-the-go convenience. And guess what? I’ve finally managed to check it out in the flesh to experience what all...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X restock updates: where to buy the new Xbox consoles

Xbox Series X restocks are flying right now. We're seeing more and more consoles hitting the shelves than ever before now, and some of them are even remaining there. That means the Xbox Series X stock drought may well be behind us. You can still find the console available at Best Buy, and if those console have left the shelves you can bet other retailers will have them very shortly.
VIDEO GAMES
ZDNet

The 7 best soundbars: Turn it up

TVs have come a long way over the past decade, and just about every feature has gotten dramatically better. But even the best TV only has limited sound quality. A soundbar can quickly enhance your sound quality when you're watching TV and movies and listening to music. The first time you plug a soundbar into your TV, you'll be amazed at just how much better the sound is.
ELECTRONICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
95K+
Followers
106K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy