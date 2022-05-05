ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rihanna Wears the Best Wedding Look We've Ever Seen in A$AP Rocky's New Music Video

By Addison Aloian
Allure
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA$AP Rocky just released a new music video for his song "D.M.B." on May 5, and it was basically an epic tale of his relationship with Rihanna — ending in a wedding — which we're hoping translates to real life. We need to know whether they got married in real life...

www.allure.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Rihanna Shut Down the 2022 Met Gala Without Even Showing Up

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and emphasized “Gilded Glamour.” Rihanna – now in her third trimester of pregnancy – shut down The Met without even stepping foot onto the red carpet. Her presence was felt via her image being immortalized as a marble statue for the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Rihanna Says She 'Took a While' to Let A$AP Rocky 'Out of the Friend Zone'

Rihanna is opening up about how her relationship with A$AP Rocky came to be. In a new Vogue cover story published Tuesday, the performer spoke at length about the long road to romance with the 33-year-old rapper, whom she first met in 2012, telling the magazine it takes her some time to establish a true relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky escape to Barbados amid cheating rumors

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are flying above rumors of infidelity, as they were recently spotted landing in the “Work” singer’s home country of Barbados. The couple along — with Riri’s entourage — were seen arriving at Grantly Adams International Airport in the Caribbean country Friday night in footage obtained by The Shade Room. The “Needed Me” artist was seen in a multicolored mini-dress and heels with her hair in a high bun as she and her rapper beau walked out of the airport and hopped into a white sprinter van. The getaway comes as Rocky was faced with accusations of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Pamela Anderson
Page Six

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, makes runway debut

Michael Strahan’s 17-year-old daughter is officially a model. Isabella Strahan made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show over the weekend, and the “Good Morning America” co-host showered her with praise on Instagram Tuesday. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Music Video#Rocky#D M B
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala returned to New York Monday night in its usual first Monday in May slot, after 2021’s event was held in September due to the pandemic. The event is frequently referred to as fashion’s Oscars, meaning its the ultimate night for major fashion moments. So who was best dressed of the bunch? Click the gallery above to see a breakdown. The two-party theme centered around American fashion saw its second part on the first Monday in May of 2022, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments:...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
PopSugar

Mariah Carey Sat in a Pool Wearing This Shimmery Red Gown, Because Why Not?

Yes, Mariah Carey just wore a gown while sitting in a pool, and no, we're not kidding! To celebrate the anniversary of her hit album "The Emancipation of Mimi" — which was released back in 2005 — and the success of the remix for "Big Energy" with Latto and DJ Khaled, Carey decided to host an Instagram Live. The singer soaked up these achievements (literally) while casually posing on the stairs of a pool, clad in a striking Tom Ford design covered in sequins. Rather than slipping into a swimsuit, Carey decided to wear an elegant full-length gown, because why not? We'd expect nothing less than full glam from the singer, and she certainly delivered. Carey later posted the full video of herself with the caption, "IG Live!!!! Celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi and Big Energy Remix with the lambily!!! 🐑🐑🐑❤️❤️❤️" (The Lambs are what Carey calls her superfans, in case you weren't aware.) And with that, the icon has set the new rules of pool dressing.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy