To some, painting may seem like the easiest thing in the world. But painting well requires a lot more than just rolling some paint on a wall. You start by moving furniture and laying down drop cloths. Then you need to mask off trim, casings and millwork. Next, remove outlet and light switch covers, and fill and sand any holes or gouges with spackle. Then, delicately and accurately cut in with paint around your trim and in the corners.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 24 DAYS AGO