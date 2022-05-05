ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Parents defend letting 6-year-old run marathon

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jen Steer
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPiL1_0fUFA29w00

CINCINNATI ( WJW )– The organizers of the Flying Pig Marathon are getting a lot of heat after a 6-year-old boy ran in the event on Sunday.

The minimum age for the 26.2-mile race in Cincinnati is 18 years old, but the Crawford family of Bellevue, Kentucky completed the race with their 6-year-old son in tow. It’s the first marathon the entire family of eight has run together.

Parents Ben and Kami Crawford, who document the family’s adventures on a YouTube channel, defended their decision and recognized their unconventional parenting methods in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday .

FDA warns multiple companies over delta-8, CBD sales

“We have never forced any of our children to run a marathon and we cannot even imagine that as feasible practically or emotionally. We have given all of our kids the option for every race. Last year two kids ran it without us. In 9 years we have been awarded a total of 53 medals – mostly to the kids. This year after begging to join us we allowed our 6-year-old to train and attempt it. Both parents gave him a 50/50 chance of completing it and were ready to pull the plug at any moment if he requested it or if we viewed his safety at risk. We asked him numerous times if he wanted to stop and he was VERY clear that his preference was to continue. We did not see any sign of heat exhaustion or dehydration and honored his request to keep on going,” they wrote.

Kara Goucher, two-time Olympian and silver medalist at the 2007 World Championships, was among the experts who weighed in on the situation.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but a six-year-old cannot fathom what a marathon will do to them physically. A six-year-old does not understand what embracing misery is. A six year who is “struggling physically” does not realize they have the right to stop and should,” Goucher said on her verified Twitter account .

“I’m not questioning motivation or saying it is bad parenting. But as an Olympic athlete, I promise you this is not good for the child. Children are children. Let them run around, but as the parent you need to protect their growing bodies and their young minds,” Goucher wrote.

The Flying Pig Marathon released a vague statement on Tuesday:

“The Flying Pig Marathon takes the safety and security of all participants very seriously. We receive numerous requests for special accommodations each year and carefully evaluate each one. Our goal is to provide a positive race experience for all participants while supporting them along the course. The Flying Pig Marathon was founded on the ideal of hosting a world-class road race experience and will always strive to do so.”

WJW reached out to Pig Works president and CEO Iris Bush on Thursday for an updated statement and has not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Bellevue, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Marathon, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WHIO Dayton

Flying Pig taking blacklash after 6-year-old runs full marathon

CINCINNATI — The Flying Pig Marathon has become the center of attention in Cincinnati after getting backlash on social media that a 6-year-old boy ran the full marathon. The Flying Pig’s website said marathon participates must be 18 years old as of race day. So, when a post began circulating on social media of the boy running the May first marathon, people began asking questions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE FRONT ROW with MARK NELKE: Moms, this day's for you

There couldn’t have been a “Big Dad” without a “Big Mom.”. Longtime residents remember fondly the influence Gary “Big Dad” Rasmussen had on area athletes, before his death in 2012. Well, Lois Rasmussen, aka “Big Mom,” has been a pretty good influence on local...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kara Goucher
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Take Daughter on Vacation with Niece

Should a niece or nephew ever be prioritized over one's own child?. Separation is never easy for anyone, and it becomes even more difficult when there are kids involved in the mix. Data shows that about 750,000 divorces are finalized in the US each year, leaving many families having to learn how to re-navigate their new life circumstances.
Gillian Sisley

Teen Blames Cancer Inside Mom on Gay Brother

While sickness is expected and anticipated for most people, there is no illness that is more devastating a diagnosis than cancer. In 2020, over 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed, and over 600,000 people died from the disease.
Lincoln Report

Mom Refuses to Look at Daughter After She Gets a Haircut

For some, the idea of chopping off their long locks is liberating, while others can't bear the thought of losing even an inch. In either case, the decision to get a haircut is usually fairly straightforward. But for one little girl, the choice was a bit more complicated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flying Pig Marathon#Wjw#Olympian
WLWT 5

Tom Hanks stops for photo while filming movie in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department got a surprise photo op from Tom Hanks during his movie filming on Thursday. The police department posted on Facebook a picture with the Oscar winner with the caption "Look who stopped by for a moment." Hanks has been filming for his...
TOLEDO, OH
WLNS

Meth, heroin & more seized in Jackson Co. searches

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) are reporting a slew of findings from four search warrants that were executed on Wednesday. According to a tweet from MSP First District, three of the four warrants were carried out in hotel rooms at the Colonial Inn at 6027 Ann Arbor […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WLNS

Asian Games in China postponed because of spread of COVID-19

Less than three months after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the Olympic Council of Asia said Friday that this year’s Asian Games in China are being postponed because of concerns about the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country. The OCA said it had not picked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLNS

TMSG: Lucky snowman gets second chance at life

TAMPA, Fla. (WLNS) – A few months ago, we introduced you to Lucky the snowman and the Florida students whose hearts he melted. Today, we have an update. It all started at Southshore Charter Academy outside Tampa, when teacher Robin Hughes opened a book about snow and got a frosty reception.
TAMPA, FL
WLNS

Nessel blasts oppoenent Matt Deperno over abortion stance

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is taking her fight online. She is showing the differences between her and her opponent Matt Deperno. “They asked me the first question was do you have any exceptions to abortion? And I said I do not, they said well, what about rape and incest? I […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy