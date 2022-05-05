ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Great white shark Sable pings off VB; 2 others off Outer Banks

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLYWx_0fUF9VQG00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — She just missed Jimmy Buffett.

Sable, an 800-pound, 11.5-foot female great white shark, pinged off the coast of Virginia Beach on Tuesday, May 3.

The juvenile shark was first tagged by shark research non-profit OCEARCH back in September in Nova Scotia, and since then she’s traveled more than 5,000 miles.

The ping map from OCEARCH shows she took a shortcut through the Outer Banks and is heading back north. Maybe she’ll stop by Chincoteague next for some Island Creamery.

Meanwhile there are two male great whites that pinged off the Outer Banks on Wednesday . Ulysses, a roughly 12-foot, 1,000-pound adult, pinged just miles off Kitty Hawk and Tancook, a roughly 10-foot, 700-pound juvenile, was miles off Hatteras.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUYfN_0fUF9VQG00
    Tancook (Courtesy of OCEARCH)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLurv_0fUF9VQG00
    Ulysses (Courtesy of OCEARCH)

As the water heats up this summer and more people go to the beach, researchers want to remind the public that while shark encounters do happen, they are very rare.

“Recognize that you face much greater risks you when you go swimming in the ocean from things like undertows and rip currents and lightning, which kill more people than sharks ever do,” Bob Hueter, chief scientist at OCEARCH, told Forbes.

If a shark does bite, it’s usually the case of mistaken identity.

“The typical scenario there is that a surfer or swimmer is bitten by a great white shark that’s immature, that’s a juvenile. These are small white sharks, maybe about six feet long,” Hueter said. “Those animals still have not learned what’s suitable, and they will bite and release.”

To see the OCEARCH tracker and to read more about the initiative, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Virginia Beach, VA
Lifestyle
City
Chincoteague Island, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Pets & Animals
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Buffett
WAVY News 10

Bond set at $2 million for North Carolina shooting suspects

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Reidsville. According to police, officers responded to North Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. and found a person who had been shot multiple times. Investigators have identified and charged two of three suspects in the shooting....
REIDSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Ping#Outer Banks#Sable#Whites#Vb#Ocearch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy