Great white shark Sable pings off VB; 2 others off Outer Banks

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — She just missed Jimmy Buffett.

Sable, an 800-pound, 11.5-foot female great white shark, pinged off the coast of Virginia Beach on Tuesday, May 3.

The juvenile shark was first tagged by shark research non-profit OCEARCH back in September in Nova Scotia, and since then she’s traveled more than 5,000 miles.

The ping map from OCEARCH shows she took a shortcut through the Outer Banks and is heading back north. Maybe she’ll stop by Chincoteague next for some Island Creamery.

Meanwhile there are two male great whites that pinged off the Outer Banks on Wednesday . Ulysses, a roughly 12-foot, 1,000-pound adult, pinged just miles off Kitty Hawk and Tancook, a roughly 10-foot, 700-pound juvenile, was miles off Hatteras.

Tancook (Courtesy of OCEARCH)

Ulysses (Courtesy of OCEARCH)

As the water heats up this summer and more people go to the beach, researchers want to remind the public that while shark encounters do happen, they are very rare.

“Recognize that you face much greater risks you when you go swimming in the ocean from things like undertows and rip currents and lightning, which kill more people than sharks ever do,” Bob Hueter, chief scientist at OCEARCH, told Forbes.

If a shark does bite, it’s usually the case of mistaken identity.

“The typical scenario there is that a surfer or swimmer is bitten by a great white shark that’s immature, that’s a juvenile. These are small white sharks, maybe about six feet long,” Hueter said. “Those animals still have not learned what’s suitable, and they will bite and release.”

To see the OCEARCH tracker and to read more about the initiative, click here .

